Ayush Van: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates forest for Ayurvedic plants in Gujarat

The Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on October 19, 2021, inaugurated Ayush Van in a program held at the Deendayal Port Trust (DPT)- Rotary Forest in Gandhidham area of Kutch in Gujarat.

Ayush Van is a dedicated forest for the Ayurvedic Plants. During the inauguration of Ayush Van, the Union Minister also planted a sapling to mark the opening of the forest.

The member of Parliament from Kachchh Vinod Chawla, MLA Gandhidham Malti Maheshwari, and other officials and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Glad to open Ayush Van, at DPT-Rotary Forest in Gandhidham. The forest for Ayurvedic plants is developed on 30 acre land, alloted by DPT. Was joined on the occasion by MP Shri @VinodChavdaBJP ji, MLA Smt @maltibenbjp ji and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/Ym9IJ6cQVh — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 19, 2021

Ayush Van: Key details

• As per the statement issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, the newly inaugurated Ayush Van was set up in 30 acres of land allotted by Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) in a green belt area.

• Tree plantation is being done in the area to improve the greenery in the urban areas as well as increase the density of tree cover in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

• While speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister appreciated all the stakeholders for developing Ayush Van in Gujarat and also highlighted the huge potential and the benefits of the medicinal plants of India.

India’s traditional medical system gets recognition

The Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal also shed light on the works that have been carried by the Ministry of Ayush in realizing the potential of India’s traditional systems of medicine.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Ayush has reached the global stage. Sonowal added that medicinal plants of India are now becoming one of the major systems of wellbeing that are being accepted globally.

Ministry of Ayush in India

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) aims at developing education, research, and propagation of the indigenous alternative medicine systems in the country.

As per a recently published notification in 2021 in the Gazette of India, the Ministry of AYUSH will now be known as the Ministry of Ayush which includes the seven traditional systems of healthcare.