Ayush visa: Special AYUSH visa category to be introduced for foreign nationals

Ayush Visa: India is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of AYUSH therapy, announced PM Narendra Modi while inaugurating the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar on April 20, 2022.

The Prime Minister announced that India is also planning to make a special AYUSH mark that will be applied to the highest quality AYUSH products made in India.

The 3-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit was inaugurated in the presence of WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Key Announcements

1. Special AYUSH Visa for Foreign Nationals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the special AYUSH visa category will be introduced for foreign nationals who want to come to India for AYUSH therapy, keeping in mind the rising demand of traditional medicine among foreign nationals.

2. Special AYUSH hallmark for high quality AYUSH products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government is going to introduce a special AYUSH hallmark, which will be applied to the highest quality AYUSH products made in India. He noted that India is already witnessing a major boom in the production of AYUSH medicines, supplements and cosmetics and added that the possibilities of investment and innovation in the field of AYUSH are limitless.

3. Expansion of AYUSH e-marketplace to enable farmers involved in growing medicinal plants to easily connect with the market.

The Prime Minister highlighted that it is very important that the farmers involved in growing medicinal plants should get the facility to easily connect with the market and the government will be working on modernisation and expansion of the AYUSH e-marketplace for the same.

PM Modi informed that 14 startups have joined the unicorn club so far and he expressed confidence that the unicorns will soon emerge from among the AYUSH ecosystem.