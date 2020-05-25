Balbir Singh Sr: Hockey legend passed away at 96

Balbir Singh Sr., a three-time Olympic-medal winning hockey legend passed away on May 25. He was battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The hockey legend was 96 and has been survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Karanbir, Kanwalbir, and Gurbir. The Director of Fortis Hospital, Mohali informed that he passed away at around 6.30 am and had been admitted to the hospital since May 8.

Balbir Singh Sr., the iconic centre-forward was the country’s most accomplished athletes. He was the only Indian among the 16 legends who was chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the news through his Twitter account. He mentioned his remarkable contribution to the game and gave his condolences to Balbir Singh’s family and well-wishers.

Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

The head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri also paid tribute to the hockey legend through his official twitter handle.

#BalBirSingh ji- A True Giant and a half in his field. Hockey legend out and out. Condolences 🙏 #BalbirSinghSenior pic.twitter.com/4xClWGmhkT — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 25, 2020

Manpreet Singh, captain of the Indian Hockey team tweeted the news and mentioned Balbir Singh Sr. as a legendary player of all time.

Rest in Peace to one of the GREATEST and LEGENDARY player of all time Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior ji - you will lives forever in our heart 🙏🏼 #tripleolympicsgoldmedalist pic.twitter.com/nYu5mfSV5t — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) May 25, 2020

Balbir Singh Sr. was facing health issues:

Balbir Singh Sr., the three-time Olympic Gold Medalist was facing health issues and was in a semi-comatose state since May 18, 2020. He had developed a blood clot in his brain after being admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with a high fever.

The hockey player was hospitalized after experiencing high fever, he had also suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment.

It was the fourth time in the past two years that Balbir Singh Sr. was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In January 2019, he spent more than three months in hospital due to bronchial pneumonia.

Background:

Balbir Singh Sr. was born on December 31, 1923 in Punjab, British India. The three-time Olympic Gold Champion has been regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. His world record for scoring most goals by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympic still remains unbeaten.

Balbir Singh Sr. won three Olympic Gold medals in London (1948), Helsinki (1952) which he won as vice-captain and Melbourne (1956) as a captain of the Indian Hockey team. The legend had scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the Helsinki games in 1952.

Balbir Singh Sr. was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 1957. The hockey legend was also the manager of India’s only world cup winning side in 1975.