Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Oscar-winning costume designer, passes away at the age of 91

Bhanu Athaiya, costume designer and India’s first Oscar winner passed away on the morning of October 15, 2020. She was 91.

The renowned designer, who won an Academy Award for best costume design for the 1983 classic movie ‘Gandhi’, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a prolonged illness.

As per Bhanu Athaiya’s daughter Radhika Gupta, Athaiya was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain 8 years ago and for the last three years, she was bedridden as her body was completely paralyzed. Her last rites took place in South Mumbai at Chandanwadi crematorium.

In a career of more than 5 decades, Athaiya gave some of Bollywood’s best-remembered looks which include Waheeda Rehman in ‘Guide’, Vijayantimala in ‘Aamrapaali’ and Zeenat Aman in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’.

Renowned names from the movie fraternity remember Bhanu Athaiya’s accomplishments:

Amir Khan with whom Bhanu Athaiya had worked in the movie ‘Lagaan’ paid his tribute to the talented costume designer and remembered his time of working with her.

Bhanuji was one of those film people who beautifully combined accurate research and cinematic flair to bring to life the director's vision.



You will be missed Bhanuji 🙏.



My heartfelt condolences to the family.



a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

RIP Bhanu Athaiya,

What an amazing body of work - Oscar winning costume designer for Gandhi, the inventor of the Mumtaz saree... an inspiration to so many young designers...Her legacy will live on forever. My condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/qvRRaETfNF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 16, 2020

India's first Oscar winner, Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya has passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. She got her Oscar for the legendary film ‘Gandhi’. She made India proud. May she rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her https://t.co/QGuIZRkKAs.🙏#BhanuAthaiya pic.twitter.com/nR41WIbt8U — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 15, 2020

The first Indian woman to win an Oscar. Rest in peace. https://t.co/3ZtNi7JaH1 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

“ RIP 1st Indian costume designer to get an Oscar #BhanuAthaiya.We may not have adequately understood her contribution.She created an authenticity and mood through her well researched work 4 film #Gandhi where every sari and dhoti told a tale. The passing of an era”.RITUKUMAR pic.twitter.com/7v1Z2z2kuv — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 16, 2020

Oscar puraskar se sammanit mashhoor costume designer Bhanu Athaiya ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Gandhi film ke liye unhe Oscar se sammanit kiya gaya tha. Unhone hamari Picture Lekin ke liye bhi costume Designing ki thi. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de. pic.twitter.com/JMB9a4o1n5 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 15, 2020

Bhanu Athaiya: Career as a renowned costume designer

• Bhanu Athaiya had started her career as a freelance fashion illustrator for a variety of women’s magazines such as ‘Eve’s weekly’.

• Athaiya also worked as a designer by designing dresses for the editor of ‘Eve’s weekly’ who later opened a boutique.

• Athiya soon changed her career paths as a successful designer. She started designing clothes for Guru Dutt’s films and made her debut as a film costume designer with his famous movie CID in 1956. With the success, she became a part of the Guru Dutt Team.

• She followed it up with other Guru Dutt's films such as Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Pyaasa (1957), and Sahib Bibi or Ghaulam (1962).

• In 1983, Bhanu Athaiya won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for her work in the 1982 movie ‘Gandhi’. She shared the award with John Mollo and became the first Indian to win an Academy Award.

• In her career spanning nearly 60 years, Athaiya designed costumes for over 60 films which include Prem, 1942: A Love Story, Swades, Mr. Natwarlal, Jaani Dushman, Karz, Agneepath among others.

• Bhanu Athaiya had won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and Laadli Lifetime Achievement Award for her major contribution to the film industry for giving the most iconic looks and becoming a cultural phenomenon.

Awards and Nominations for Best Costume Design:

Awards Films Academy Award for the Best Costume Design (Won) Gandhi BAFTA Award for Best Costume Design (Nominated) Gandhi National Film Award for Best Costume Design (Won) Lekin National Film Award for Best Costume Design (Won) Lagaan

Bhanu Athaiya: Personal Life

She was born in Kolhapur in Maharashtra on April 28, 1929. Athaiya was born to Shantabai and Annasaheb Rajopadhye. Her father was a painter and he passed away when she was just 9 years old.

It was reported on February 23, 2012, that Bhanu Athaiya had wished to return her Oscar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Reportedly, she felt that her family will not be able to take care of her trophy after her death. It was confirmed on December 15, 2012, that the trophy was returned to the Academy.