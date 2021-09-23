Bharat Bandh on 27 September: Bank Union, political parties to join Bharat Bandh, called by SKM- What will be shut?

Samyukth Kisan Morcha has called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27, 2021 to give new strength to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws. The Bharat Bandh call comes as the farmers' protests completed 300 days and yet the movement is getting only stronger with farmers refusing to budge.

Around 40 farmer organisations under Samyukth Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the agitation, have called for the Bharat Bandh on 27 September. The protestors said that the Bharat Bandh call will make their movement stronger.

Almost 100 organisations including trade unions, bank union, workers' unions, students' union and political parties are expected to join the Bharat Bandh on 27 September. The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) on September 22nd extended its support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call. The bank officers’ association called upon the government to resume talks with the SKM and roll back the controversial farm laws.

The Left parties along with Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had got together on September 22nd at Andhra Pradesh's Communist Party India (CPI) office to discuss the Bharat Bandh. The parties are likely to support the move.

CPI State leader Donepudi Sankar said, "Farmers have been agitating for nine months in Delhi, so this Bharat Bandh will be held to support them." He added saying, "The three black laws of the central government have thrown farmers into crisis."

What will remain shut on September 27?

Major markets and industrial areas in several places are expected to remain shut across India during Bharat Bandh on September 27

Bharat Bandh on September 27: Top 7 Things to Know

1. SKM said that India will be closed on 27th September on behalf of farmers, since 10 months farmers are protesting against 3 agricultural laws of the government.

2. Kisan maha panchayat are being organised to get more citizens to support the "Bharat Bandh" call. The farmer groups will also organise cycle and motorcycle rallies.

3. All AIBOC affiliates and state units will join the Bharat Bandh on 27 September.

4. Shopkeepers have been requested to shut down on the day of the bandh.

5. Farmers in Gurugram will organise a ‘Mashaal rally’ on September 25 to get support for Bharat Bandh. The rally will start from Sadar Bazaar at 6 pm and end at Sohna Road.

6. The farmers plan to protest at Rohtak-Bawal road toll plaza on September 27.

7. However, all emergency and medical services and ambulances will continue without hindrance.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) member Anil Pawar extended his support to the Bharat Bandh call saying, "farmers are ‘anna daatas’ and we need to stand with them in this crisis."

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Chanduni faction Chief in Haryana, Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that the farmers sitting at Delhi's borders will not budge till the three controversial central farm laws are repealed.

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury also stressed the need to strengthen movements and called on people to make Bharat Bandh on 27th September, a success.

it is everybody's responsibility today to protect the country and constitution from this destructive rule. He stressed the need to strengthen movements and called on people to make Bharat Bandh on 27th September, a success. — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 23, 2021

Social Democratic Party of India also announced its solidarity to Bharat Bandh on 27 September called by Samyukth Kisan Morcha.

Swaraj India also extended its solidarity and support to the Bharat call given by SKM on September 27th. Thousands of Swaraj India volunteers and supporters will be on the ground in 12 States to make Bharat Bandh successful.

Social Democratic Party of India announces its solidarity to Bharat Bandh on 27 September called by Samyukth Kisan Morcha demanding repeal of controversial Farm Acts.#KisanAndolan pic.twitter.com/D3jd023RKx — SDPI (@sdpofindia) September 19, 2021

Background

The Haryana government had earlier formed a high-powered committee to hold talks with the protesting farm union leaders over clearing the blockade on National Highway-44 at the Kundli-Singhu border. The farm union leaders, however, skipped the meeting.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that the Supreme Court will be apprised of the development. The apex court had asked the centre and the neighbouring states of Delhi last month to find a solution to the road blockades at the borders of the national capital.

The farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 2020 demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September 2020. The farmers claim that the laws will favour the big corporates and hurt their livelihood and earnings.

The centre has held multiple rounds of talks with the farmer leaders to end the deadlock, however, all such talks have failed.