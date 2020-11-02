Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Second phase of polling to be held tomorrow from 7am

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place tomorrow, November 3, 2020. The phase 2 polls will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm, except in Naxal-affected constituencies.

All arrangements have been put in place for the second phase of state assembly elections. Under the second phase of elections, 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts including Patna, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Vaishali and Madhubani will go to polls.

The second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections will see over 2.86 crore electorates decide the fate of 1,463 candidates -1316 male, 146 female and one transgender.

What will be the Polling Time?

The polling will be begin at 7 am and end at 6pm. However, Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said that in eight Naxal-affected constituencies including Raghopur, Minapur, Alauli and Paru the polling will be up to 4 pm.

Which are the key constituencies in the second phase of Bihar Polls?

The key seats that will see polling in the second phase include:

Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) vs Satish Kumar (BJP)

Hasanpur: Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) vs Rajkumar Rai (JD(U))

Bankipur: Luv Sinha (Congress) vs Nitin Nabin (BJP)

Govindganj: Raju Tiwari (LJP) vs Brajesh Kumar (Congress) vs Sunil Mani (BJP)

Begusarai: Amita Bhushan (Congress) vs Kundan Singh (BJP)

Jhanjharpur: Gulab Yadav (RJD) vs Nitish Mishra (BJP)

Special security in Naxal-affected constituencies

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh informed that security forces have been deployed in the Naxal-affected constituencies to ensure trouble-free polling.

Which party is contesting in how many seats under Bihar Phase-2 Polls?

While the BJP is contesting on 45 seats, JD(U) is contesting in 43 and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in six seats in this phase. Among the opposition, the RJD is contesting in 56 seats, while the Congress is contesting in 24 constituencies.

Among other parties, LJP is contesting in 52 seats, RLSP in 36, BSP in 33 and NCP in 29 seats.

Campaigning ends for Bihar 2nd phase of Polls

The campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on November 1, 2020. The last day of campaigning saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing four rallies back-to-back and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also campaigning in over a dozen venues. The RJD leader is in the fray under this phase.