Bihar General Election 2020: Check alliances, vote timings, phases and everything that you must know!

The first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is scheduled to start from October 28, 2020. The announcement regarding the elections in the state was made by the Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora earlier on September 25.

Bihar elections which will be held in three phases will also be the largest one held amid the ongoing COVID-19. As the Chief Election Commissioner announced the dates and complete schedule of the Bihar 2020 elections, he added that the world has changed significantly since the last elections which were Delhi Assembly and now Bihar polls will be the biggest one to be held amid pandemic.

Bihar Election in three phases:

The Bihar Elections, according to the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner, will be held in three phases over a period of 11 days.

• The voting for the first phase will take place on October 28, 2020. It will cover 71 constituencies.

• The second-phase voting in Bihar will be on November 3, 2020, and it will be for 94 seats.

• The last and third phase of voting will be on November 7, 2020, and this phase will cover the remaining 78 assembly seats.

For how many constituencies Bihar election will take place:

The people will vote for a total of 243- seat state assembly in Bihar elections.

The date for the results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

According to the Election Commission, the result of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced on November 10.

How many people are expected to vote in the Bihar elections?

As per the estimates, around 7.29 crore people will vote in the upcoming 2020 Bihar Election, and out of this estimate, nearly 78 lakh will be first-time voters.

Which are the two main alliances in Bihar Elections?

Two Alliances in Bihar Elections National Democratic Alliance: The 2020 Bihar Elections will see on one side the combine of the National Democratic Alliance. It includes Nitish Kumar’s Janata- Dal-United (115 seats) and Bhartiya Janata Party (110 seats). The new entries in this alliance are Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats). National Democratic Alliance is also the ruling one in the state. CM candidate for NDA: Nitish Kumar MAHAGATBANDHAN: The other alliance that Bihar elections will see is MAHAGATBANDHAN (grand alliance) which mainly comprises of Rashtriya Janata Dal of Lalu Prasad Yadav (144 seats) and Congress (70 seats). The other allies in the MAHAGATBANDHAN include CPI (6 seats), CPI-ML (19 seats), and CPIM (4 seats). MAHAGATBANDHAN was formed during the Bihar elections in 2015 and it had also contested the 2019 general elections together. However, it has lost its several allies in the past year. CM candidate for MAHAGATBANDHAN: Tejashwi Yadav

What are the vote timings?

The voting will begin at 7 am, however in the light of the COVID-19 situation, the voting will be allowed till 6 pm instead of 5 pm. The move will avoid the crowd at polling stations and will also allow more flexibility and movement to the voters.

Impact of COVID-19 on Bihar Elections 2020:

As Bihar will be the first state to held elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special arrangements have been made and guidelines to prevent the virus have been released by the Election Commission.

Special provisions have also been made for COVID positive patients or suspected patients or those who are under quarantine. They will be able to vote at the last hour of the polls, strictly under the supervision of health authorities. They will also have the option of a postal facility.