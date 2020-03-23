Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM at 9pm

BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 9 pm today, on March 23, 2020 at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. This would be Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s fourth term as Chief Minister of the state.

The swearing-in comes a mere few days after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government lost its majority in the state. Kamal Nath had resigned from the post of CM on March 19, ahead of the scheduled floor test.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be extremely low-key with no major central BJP leaders. It is being conducted at a short notice so that the new Chief Minister can take charge as soon as possible to put in action the required measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Who is Shivraj Singh Chouhan?

• Born on March 5, 1959, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1972 at the age of 13 years.

• He is a five-time member of the Parliament, representing Vidisha constituency in the Lok Sabha between 1991 and 2006.

• He is currently a member of the legislative assembly from Budhni constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

• He will soon take over as new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of incumbent Kamal Nath. This is Chouhan’s fourth term as CM.

• He had previously served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for three consecutive terms from 2005-2008, 2008-2013 and finally from 2013-2018. He was unseated by the Congress in the 2018 elections, however, only for a short while.

• Chouhan previously served as the general secretary and president of BJP’s Madhya Pradesh state unit.

Background

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government lost its majority in Madhya Pradesh after its senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia defected from the party and 22 MLAs allegedly loyal to him also sent in their resignations.