Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics, Games return to Australia after 32 years: All you need to know!

Brisbane won the right to host the 2032 Olympics at the 138th Session of International Olympic Committee (IOC) members in Tokyo on 21 July, 2021.

This will bring Olympic Games back to Australia 32 years after Sydney hosted the event in 2000. Melbourne was the first Australian city to host the Olympics before that in 1956.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that in an 11-min live video, “We know what it takes to deliver a successful games in Australia."

Why was Brisbane the inevitable winner to host the 2032 Olympics?

• Brisbane was awarded the hosting rights after it won the vote 72-5 at the IOC meeting held ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. This was just a formal decision though as Brisbane was almost decided as the host of the 2032 Olympics edition months ago.

• The IOC Executive Board had earlier proposed Brisbane 2032 to the IOC Session as host for the Games of the XXXV Olympiad, following a recommendation by the Future Host Commission for the Games. The proposal was put up for vote at the 138th IOC Session in Tokyo.

• The Brisbane 2032 committee made a presentation during the recent IOC session in Japan, which IOC described as a passion-driven, athlete-centric offer from a sports-loving nation.

• Brisbane 2032's masterplan proposes to use 84 percent existing and temporary venues and the remaining venues are expected to be made ready to meet the needs of a fast-growing population.

IOC President Thomas Bach said that the Brisbane 2032 vision and Games plan fit into long-term regional and national strategies for social and economic development in Queensland and Australia. He stated that it also complements the goals for the Olympic Movement outlined in Olympic Agenda 2020, while focusing on providing memorable sports experiences for athletes and fans. He further said, "Today's vote is a vote of trust that Brisbane and Queensland will stage magnificent Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032."

The Olympic events will be staged across Queensland, including in Gold Coast, which had hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Significance This makes Brisbane the first Olympics host that has been selected unopposed under a new system to streamline and speed up bidding campaigns. The unanimous decision is largely credited to the years of work done by the Brisbane 2032 and the Australian Olympic Committee and their partners.

Will cricket be included in Brisbane Olympic Games?

Brisbane’s renowned cricket stadium- The Gabba, is expected to be upgraded and may host the sport at the Games. Before this, cricket has only been played once at the Olympics, at the 1900 Paris Olympic Games.

Where are the next Olympics?

Paris will be hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, while Los Angeles will be hosting the 2028 Olympics. Brisbane will be hosting the 2032 Olympics and will get 11 years to prepare.