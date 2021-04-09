Britain's Prince Philip passes away at 99

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 years on April 9, 2021. The Buckingham Palace confirmed the same through a statement that read, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

The Royal Family's statement further read, "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." The statement concluded by saying, "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Prince Philip had been admitted King Edward VII's Hospital in London on February 16 for treatment of an infection. He had been later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew's. He had returned to King Edward VII's Hospital shortly after and was discharged on March 16th.

UK Prime Minister's official twitter account released a statement saying, "Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life-as a naval hero in the Second World War, as the man who inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award and above all, as Her Majesty The Queen's loyal consort."

Prince Philip: All about his Life Journey

•Prince Philip had married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 when she was known as Princess Elizabeth. She became the Queen of England five years later.

•Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, being by his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign.

•The Prince and the Queen have four children- Prince of Wales Prince Charles (1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). They also have 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren .

•Philip was born in Greece on June 10, 1921. He was born into the Greek and Danish royal families, as his father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, the younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.

•His mother was Princess Alice, who was the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. His family, however was exiled from Greece when he was a small child.

•After receiving education in different countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and France, he joined the British Royal Navy in 1939 at the age of 18.

•He had met Princess Elizabeth for the first time in 1934 and began corresponding with her from 1939.

•He had served Britain's Mediterranean and Pacific Fleets with distinction during the Second World War.

•After the war ended, he recieved permission from George VI to marry Elizabeth. He abandoned his Greek and Danish titles and adopted his maternal grandparent's surname Mountbatten before the official announcement of their engagement.

•Philip married Princess Elizabeth on November 20, 1947. He was granted the titles- His Royal Highness and Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich.

•Philip left active military service when Elizabeth became the Queen of England in 1952. He was made a British Prince in 1957.

•Prince Philip was the longest-lived male member of the British royal family till he was alive.

•He had retired from his royal duties on August 2, 2017 at the age of 96 years.