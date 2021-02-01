Budget 2021 Quiz on Top Schemes announced today

Budget 2021 Quiz on Top Schemes: The article comprises important questions to expect in Government Exams from the top schemes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament.

1. The government will be launching PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with how much outlay over 6 years?

a) 74,000 crores

b) 86,520 crores

c) 64,180 crores

d) 53,250 crores

2. The government has set aside how much amount for COVID-19 vaccine during the period 2021-22?

a) Rs 45000 crores

b) Rs 35000 crores

c) Rs 20000 crores

d) Rs 15000 crores

3. A multipurpose seaweed park will be set up in which state?

a) Tamil Nadu

b) Kerala

c) Andhra Pradesh

d) Karnataka

4. The centre has pushed a proposal to set up a central university in which among the following Union Territories?

a) Andaman & Nicobar Islands

b) Ladakh

c) Jammu and Kashmir

d) Puducherry

5. The centre has allocated how much amount for the first digital census?

a) Rs 4,388 crore

b) Rs 3,000 crore

c) Rs 2,432 crore

d) Rs 3,758 crore

6. The one nation one ration card scheme has been implemented by how states/ UTs?

a) 32

b) 29

c) 30

d) 27

7. How much amount has been proposed for the welfare of tea workers in Assam/ West Bengal?

a) Rs 500 crore

b) Rs 700 crore

c) Rs 1000 crore

d) Rs 1200 crore

8. How many more crops will now be included in Operation Green Scheme?

a) 15

b) 9

c) 10

d) 22

Answers

1. (c) 64,180 crores

PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be launched to develop primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems, strengthen existing health systems and support future health interventions with an outlay of about Rs 64,180 crores over six years. This will be in addition to the National Health mission and will support 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health care centres.

2. (b) Rs 35000 crores

The Finance Ministry has provided Rs 35,000 crores for the COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. The Ministry is committed to provide further funds if required, informed FM Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech at the Parliament.

3. (a) Tamil Nadu

The central informed in Union Budget 2021-22 that it aims to promote seaweed farming and for the same, a multipurpose seaweed park will be established in Tamil Nadu.

4. (b) Ladakh

The centre has pushed a proposal to set up a Central University in Leh, Ladakh. This was revealed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech at the Parliament on February 1, 2021.

5. (d) Rs 3,758 crore

The central government has allocated Rs 3,758 crore for the first-ever Digital Census, which will be conducted this year.

6. (a) 32

One nation one ration card scheme has been implemented by 32 states and union territories, covering 86 percent of the total beneficiaries. The remaining four states and union territories will also be implementing the scheme soon.

7. (c) Rs 1000 crore

The Union Government has proposed Rs 1000 crore for the welfare of tea workers, especially women and children, in Assam and West Bengal in Union Budget 2021-22.

8. (d) 22

The centre has decided to expand Operation Green Scheme to cover 22 perishable crops. The scheme was initially launched during the budget speech of 2018-19 to stabilize the supply of Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) crops and to ensure their availability throughout the country round the year without price volatility.