Cabinet approves Rs 23,123-crore package to boost emergency health infrastructure: All you need to know!

The newly formed Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 8, 2021 approved a new package worth Rs 23,123 crore to boost emergency health infrastructure in states to tackle COVID-19 in the Fiscal Year 2021-22.

The package has been titled ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II’. It aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate response for early prevention, detection and management with the focus on health infrastructure development, especially for Paediatric Care.

PM Narendra Modi said after the announcement that the new package has been approved to fight COVID. He said under the package. necessary arrangements like pediatric care units to ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulances, and medicines will be made in all the districts of the country.

This is the first formal announcement with respect to the healthcare sector after Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the new Health Minister, replacing Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Key Details

• The package will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 23,123 Crore, from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The central and state share will be:

-Centre's share: Rs.15,000 crore

-State's share: Rs.8,123 crore

• The scheme will provide support to Central government hospitals and State/UT Governments to enhance their existing response to the second wave of COVID-19 and the evolving pandemic, including at district and sub-district levels in peripheral facilities.

• The scheme will focus on immediate needs for the next nine months of FY 21-22.

• India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II comprises two components:

Central Sector Components:

• Under this component, support will be provided to Central Hospitals, AIIMS, and other Institutions of National Importance such as RML, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, RIMS, Imphal, PGIMER, Chandigarh, JIPMER, Puducherry and AIIMS Delhi for repurposing 6,688 beds for COVID management.

• Under the component, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will be strengthened by providing Genome Sequencing machines, besides sanctioning Scientific Control room, Epidemic Intelligence Services (EIS) and INSACOG Secretariat support.

• Support will also be provided for the implementation of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in all the District Hospitals of the Country. Currently, it is implemented only in 310 DHs.

• All the district hospitals will also implement the Hospital Management Information System through E-Shushrutsoftwares. This will provide a major boost for the implementation of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) at the district hospitals.

• Besides this, support will also be provided for the expansion of the National Architecture of eSanjeevani Tele-consultation platform to provide up to 5 lakhs teleconsultations per day from the current 50,000 Tele-consultations per day.

• The component will also include support to the States/UTs to enable teleconsultations with COVID patients at the COVID Care Centres (CCCs) through strengthening Hubs for eSanjeevani Teleconsultation in all the districts of the country.

• Support will also be provided for IT interventions such as strengthening of Central War room and strengthening the Country’s COVID-19 Portal, 1075 COVID helplines and COWIN platform.

Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS)

• Under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes, efforts will be primarily made to strengthen district and sub-district capacity for an effective and rapid response to the pandemic.

• The States/UTs would be provided support to:

-Create Paediatric units in all 736 districts

-To establish Paediatric Centre of Excellence (PaediatricCoE) in each State/UT for providing Tele-ICU services, mentoring and technical hand-holding to the District Paediatric units.

-Increase 20,000 ICU beds in the public healthcare system out of which 20 percent will be Pediatric ICU beds.

-Provide care closer to the community due to spread of COVID-19 in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas.

-Create pre-fabricated structures for adding additional beds at the existing CHCs, PHCs and SHCs (6-20 bedded units) and support would also be provided to establish bigger field hospitals (50-100 bedded units) depending on the needs at tier-II or Tier-III cities and district HQs.

-Install 1050 numbers of Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tanks with Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS), to support at least one such unit per district.

-Augment existing fleet of ambulances with the addition of 8,800 new ambulances.

-Engage Undergraduate and post-graduate medical interns and final year MMBS, BSc, & GNM nursing students for effective COVID management.

• Flexible support will also be provided to the Districts to meet the requirement of essential medicines for COVID-19 management, including the creation of buffer stock.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Central Sector Scheme worth Rs. 15,000 crore for the "India COVID 19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package" in March 2020, when the nation was faced with the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The package is aimed at providing a critical impetus to the efforts of the health ministry and state and union territory governments and catalysing health systems activities for pandemic management. However, since mid-February 2021, India has been experiencing a second wave with spread into rural, peri-urban and tribal areas.

Source: PIB