Cabinet approves signing of MOC between India and Japan on ‘Specified Skilled Worker’

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has given its approval to the signing of MOC between India and Japan on the basic framework for the partnership for proper operation of the system pertaining to ‘Specified Skilled Worker’.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan will facilitate the mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan, and will also enhance people-to-people contacts. Under the Memorandum of Cooperation, a Joint Working Group will also be set up for following up on the implementation of this MOC.

MOC between India and Japan:

The Memorandum of Cooperation between the two nations will set an institutional mechanism for the cooperation and partnership between Japan and India.

It will facilitate sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who will qualify the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in 14 specified sectors in Japan.

These workers from India will also be granted a new status of residence of ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ by the Japanese Government.

14 sectors for skilled Indian workers:

The skilled workers from India working in fourteen sectors will have an enhanced job opportunity to work in Japan. These 14 sectors are:

• Building Cleaning

• Nursing Care

• Industrial machinery manufacturing industry

• Material Processing Industry

• Electric and electronic information industry

• Construction

• Automobile maintenance

• Aviation

• Lodging

• Fisheries

• Agriculture

• Food and beverages manufacturing industry

• Food service industry

• Shipbuilding and ship-related industry