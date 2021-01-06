Cabinet approves signing of MOC between India and Japan on ‘Specified Skilled Worker’

MOC will facilitate sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who will qualify the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in 14 specified sectors in Japan.

Created On: Jan 6, 2021 14:23 ISTModified On: Jan 6, 2021 14:23 IST
MoC signed between India and Japan

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has given its approval to the signing of MOC between India and Japan on the basic framework for the partnership for proper operation of the system pertaining to ‘Specified Skilled Worker’.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan will facilitate the mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan, and will also enhance people-to-people contacts. Under the Memorandum of Cooperation, a Joint Working Group will also be set up for following up on the implementation of this MOC.

MOC between India and Japan:

The Memorandum of Cooperation between the two nations will set an institutional mechanism for the cooperation and partnership between Japan and India.

It will facilitate sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who will qualify the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in 14 specified sectors in Japan.

These workers from India will also be granted a new status of residence of ‘Specified Skilled Worker’ by the Japanese Government.

14 sectors for skilled Indian workers:

The skilled workers from India working in fourteen sectors will have an enhanced job opportunity to work in Japan. These 14 sectors are:

Building Cleaning

Nursing Care

Industrial machinery manufacturing industry

Material Processing Industry

Electric and electronic information industry

Construction

Automobile maintenance

Aviation

Lodging

Fisheries

Agriculture

Food and beverages manufacturing industry

Food service industry

Shipbuilding and ship-related industry

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material