Census-NPR may be pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19

Census houselisting and NPR operations that were scheduled to be held during April-September 2020 can be rescheduled for April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the process remained suspended due to the nationwide lockdown and the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, an assessment will be required to be taken whether the remaining three months after June 2020 will provide an ample amount of time for all states and UTs to start and complete the Phase 1 of the decennial exercise.

As per the current guidelines, the Census 2021 was to be held in two phases but considering the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, some experts have mentioned that reworking of census timelines might be inevitable.

Rescheduling of the Census-NPR:

Phase 1 will be covering housing and house listing and must be conducted along with the National Population Register (NPR) exercise between April to September 2020. Phase 2 will include population enumeration as scheduled to be conducted between February 9 and 28, 2021, as the reference dates.

As per the report, considering the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the country, experts including two former Census Commissioners and Registrars General of India (RGI)- JK Bhanthia and AR Nanda, who oversaw 1991 and 2001 census mentioned that reworking of Census timelines may now be inevitable.

They both supported the option of deferring the census reference date to March 1, 2022, instead of March 1, 2021. They also pushed for House Listing in April -September 2021 and population enumeration in February 2022.

Why the rescheduling might be important?

JK Bhanthia explains that the reason why India follows the schedule of conducting population enumeration in every 10 years in February is because of climatic factors, agriculture season, availability of enumerators, festivals, low migration, and some other factors that are taken into account.

However, in the current time, the factors that the government could weigh in while taking a call on the Census-NPR schedule are monsoon and agriculture season, possible non-availability of teachers because of the need to prioritize the lessons in disturbed school schedules, preoccupation of state and UT administration with rising COVID-19 cases, health and safety challenges that can be used enumerators during the fieldwork.

As per Nanda and Bhanthia, apart from these challenges, big upheavals in economic activity and outmigration of the pandemic can also affect the comparability and quality of the data.

As per the experts, the rescheduling of census data is essential for maintaining the convenience and operational sanctity to ensure the acceptability of demographic data and integrity since it is an exercise with huge statutory implications.

Nanda also mentioned that rescheduling of the first phase might be essential as we are already in June and the remaining period may not be enough for all the UTs and states to complete the house listing phase.