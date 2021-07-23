Center announces portal to register children orphaned by COVID-19

The Central Government has introduced a portal for the children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If anyone knows a child in a similar situation, they can share his or her details with the government on a web portal and help the child in claiming benefits under the PM CARES scheme announced earlier.

The Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani informed Rajya Sabha on July 22, 2021, that the government has introduced the portal to all the States and the Union Territories on July 15, 2021.

She further added that any citizen can inform the administration about a child who is eligible for support under this scheme through the portal.

PM Cares for Children scheme: Key Highlights

• Prime Minister Modi on May 29, 2021, had approved a scheme under the PM CARES Fund for the children who have lost both parents or the lone surviving parent or an adoptive parent or a legal guardian because of COVID-19.

• The scheme by the government will provide a corpus of Rs. 10 lakh to each child when he or she turns 18 years old.

• The amount will be used to give a monthly stipend from the age of 18 years for the next 5 years in order to help with higher education.

• The beneficiary, at the age of 23, will get the entire corpus amount as one lump sum.

• The Central Government will also help with the school education and will extend a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Children orphaned during COVID-19:

As per the data shared by the Union Minister before Rajya Sabha, a total of 645 children were orphaned because of COVID-19 between April 1, 2021, and May 28, 2021.

According to an affidavit which was submitted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights before the Supreme Court, 3,621 children in the country were orphaned because of COVID-19 and at least 26,176 had lost a single parent due to the pandemic between April 1, 2020, and June 5, 2021.