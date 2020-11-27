Centre issues draft Merchant Shipping Bill for public consultation

The Ministry of Shipping announced on November 26, 2020, that it has issued a draft of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2020 for public consultation. The draft bill by the government aims to replace and revoke the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958.

According to the statement by the Ministry, the bill has been drafted with an aim of promoting the Indian Shipping Industry’s growth by incorporating the best practices that are adopted by other advanced countries such as Japan, the US, Singapore, the UK, and Australia.

All up-to-date conventions/protocols of the International Maritime Organization, to which India is party, have also been adopted in it. The statement informed that the draft of the bill has been issued for seeking feedback from the public.

'Draft Merchant Shipping Bill 2020' incorporating best world practices to replace 'Merchant Shipping Act 1958'



We seek public consultation regarding the bill that can be accessed at https://t.co/4TsiO4Mogw



Awaiting your feedback at msbill2020@gmail.com https://t.co/Ngal60H0My — Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (@shipmin_india) November 26, 2020

Advantages of the draft bill • The bill promotes ease of doing business. It does away with the requirement of a general trading license for Indian vessels. • Embracing digital technology- the bill enables electronic means of registration and also grants statutory recognition to records, electronic agreements, and logbooks, in addition to certificates, electronic licenses, and payments. • To increase tonnage and vessel as a tradable asset- The bill seeks on encouraging India’s tonnage by widening the eligibility criteria for vessel ownership. It also plans on increasing the opportunity for international trade.

Draft of Merchant Shipping Bill, 2020: Key details

• Adequate provisions have been incorporated for ensuring the safety and security of vessels, prevent maritime pollution, the safety of life at sea, ensure adoption of India’s obligation under international conventions, provide for maritime compensations and liabilities.

• The bill seeks on introducing for the first time a statutory framework to regulate maritime emergency response against maritime incidents.

• In line with Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) regulations, provisions for the repatriation of abandoned seafarers have been enhanced.

• The bill also incorporates the Director-General’s power of taking action against vessels that are unsafe and are a threat to the safety of life at sea and the environment. It also includes a procedure for appeal from detention centres.

• The bill incorporates provisions that will be encouraging the active enforcement of pollution prevention standards.

• Plans on providing increased opportunity for investment and to provide greater impetus to a self-reliant climate of domestic investment in the maritime industry.

• There are also provisions that will regulate maritime education, training, certification as well as recruitment and placement of seafarers. There will also be ease of registration of ships under the Indian flag which will give an impetus to the quantity and quality of Indian seafarers.

To boost employment opportunities for Indian seafarers:

As per the ministry, the draft bill will boost employment opportunities for Indian seafarers in the international and national markets. The benefits will also be extended to ancillary sectors that are connected with the shipping industry in agreement with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Indian government.

The Ministry added that it has been a priority of PM Modi’s government to replace all archaic colonial laws with modern international laws with active people’s participation to enhance the transparency in governance.

Other draft bills issued for public consultation:

To increase the transparency, the Ministry had also issued two draft bills for the public consultation namely, ‘Coastal Shipping Bill 2020’ and ‘Aids to Navigation Bill 2020’ and now this latest historical bill has been issued within the short span of four months.

Apart from these, Major Port Authorities Bill 2020 has also been under consideration in Rajya Sabha. It is already passed by Lok Sabha in the last parliamentary session.

All these bills will generate sweeping waves in the maritime scenario which will move India forward towards a fully developed maritime economy.