Centre launches first-ever DBT-Star College Mentorship Programme

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on November 8, 2021, launched the first-ever mentorship programme called the ‘DBT-Star College Mentorship Programme’ for young innovators to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. The Ministry of Science and Technology said that the central government is taking numerous steps for promoting scientific temper among the masses particularly youngsters by strengthening scientific research and innovation efforts in India.

What is DBT-Star College Mentorship Programme?

The DBT-Star College Mentorship Programme has been launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology that will help in embracing the concept of networking, hand-holding, and outreach.

Objective

The pan-India scheme has been developed with a vision of setting up a ‘Star College’ in every district of India. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under the Science and Technology Ministry will support every Star College.

Activities

Under the DBT-Star College Mentorship Programme, several workshops, meetings per month, handholding events at colleges particularly in the rural areas or lesser equipped areas, and outreach activities across government schools will be organized.

DBT-Star College Mentorship Programme: Significance

The DBT-Star College Mentorship Programme will enable newer colleges to rise up as per the Star College scheme mandate.

The Star Status Colleges will aid in implementing the vision of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) towards strengthening Under Graduate (UG) Science courses across India by offering mentorship to the newer colleges in the forms of hand-holding and peer-learning. This will also help in bringing these newer colleges under the umbrella of the Star College Scheme.

More than 1.5 lakh students have been supported in the past 5 years under the Star College Scheme. Currently, 278 Under Graduate (UG) colleges across India are being supported under the DBT Star College scheme.

The categorization of the scheme into rural and urban categories during 2018-19 has led to a level-playing field for applicants. As of now, 55 colleges from rural areas and 15 colleges in aspirational districts are being supported by the DBT Star College scheme.

What is Star College Scheme?

The Star College scheme was launched by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under the Ministry of Science and Technology in 2008 for supporting colleges and universities offering Under Graduate (UG) science courses across India. Through the Star College scheme, the DBT recognizes colleges with potential for excellence and offers them support to develop infrastructure for academics and laboratory activities.

Under the Star College scheme, the support is not limited to infrastructure development but the scheme also supports the training of laboratory staff and faculty, visits to research institutes and industry, lectures by eminent scientists, etc.