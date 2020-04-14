Centre sets up 20 control rooms to address migrant workers' plight amid lockdown

The Government has set up 20 control rooms to address the plight of migrant workers and all wage-related issues amid the nation-wide lockdown. The Ministry of Labour & Employment made the announcement on April 14, 2020.

The control rooms have been set up on a pan-India basis to address all grievances of daily wage and migrant workers. The main aim is to reduce the challenges and hardships faced by these workers during the lockdown, which has been imposed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The daily-wage workers, especially migrant workers are the worst-hit by the lockdown, as a large number of them faced job loss or pay cut, resulting in large-scale movement of migrant workers from cities to their native places amid nation-wide lockdown.

Key Highlights

• The control rooms will address wage-related grievances of workers employed in the Central Sphere.

• They would also work to reduce the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments.

• The control rooms can be accessed by the workers through phone numbers, emails or WhatsApp and e-mails.

• The control rooms will be managed by assistant labour commissioners, regional labour commissioners, labour enforcement officers and deputy chief labour commissioners of the respective regions.

• The functioning of all 20 centres will be monitored and supervised by Chief Labour Commissioner (C) of Head Quarter on a daily basis.

• All the concerned officials have been advised to adopt a humanistic approach to assist the grievances of the workers to the maximum possible extent and ensure timely relief to the needy ones.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nation-wide lockdown till May 3, 2020. PM Modi announced that strict monitoring will be done till April 20, 2020, based on which there may be ease of restrictions in certain areas.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment had earlier issued an advisory to the employers, requesting them to not do any pay cuts or job cuts during the lockdown period.

According to an assessment by the International Labour Organisation, over 40 crore informal sector workers in India could be pushed into deep poverty due to the lockdown.