Centre to import 4.5 lakh vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir

The Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry informed that the Central Government has placed orders for the import of 4.5 lakh vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir.

The first consignment of the 75,000 vials is expected to reach the Indian shores on April 30, 2021.

The Ministry further added that the government has been importing significant antiviral drugs from other nations in order to ease its shortage in the country.

The demand for the antiviral drug has increased rapidly as India faces a surge in COVID-19 cases. The drug is used in the treatment of infectious diseases.

Key Highlights:

• HLL Lifecare Ltd., a company owned by the Indian Government has ordered 4,50,000 vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir from the Egyptian Pharma company, M/s Eva Pharma, and M/s Gilead Sciences Inc USA.

• It is expected that the Gilead Sciences of the USA will dispatch 75,000 to 1,00,000 vials in the next two days. One lakh vials more will also be supplied before or by May 15, 2021.

• Eva Pharma will be supplying around 10,000 vials initially. It will be then followed by 50,000 vials every 15 days or till July 2021.

Indian Government ramps up the production of Remdesivir:

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has informed that it has increased the domestic production capacity of Remdesivir.

As of April 27, 2021, the production capacity of the 7 licensed manufacturers of India has increased from 38 lakh vials per month to 1.03 crore vials.

Daily supply of Remdesivir increased:

A total of 13.73 lakh vials of Remdesivir have been supplied all over the country by the drug companies in the last 7 days, i.e. from April 21 to 27. The daily supply from the manufacturers has gone up from 67,900 vials on April 11 to 2.09 lakh vials of the drug on April 28.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had also issued an advisory to the state and UT governments to ensure the smooth movement of Remdesivir supplies within the region.

In order to enhance the availability of Remdesivir, the Indian Government had also announced a ban on the export and custom duty waiver of Remdesivir.