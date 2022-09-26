Chandigarh airport to rename after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to rename the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The decision has been taken on September 25, 2022, as a tribute to the freedom fighter.

The Prime minister in his “Mann ki Baat” said that the decision had been waiting for a long time. He also congratulated the people of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, and the entire country. The Punjab government was in talks with Haryana and raised the demand to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

It has been decided to rename Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Narendra Modi, on radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/IG3bZ5WQ6O — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022

What else did PM Modi say on Mann ki Baat?

Modi also said that a lot of emphases has also been given to maintaining a fixed standard for Sign Language in the National Education Policy. He also informed that the National Games are being organized in Gujarat from 29 September. PM Modi said that a task force has been formed to monitor the eight cheetahs from Namibia to check how much they have been able to adapt to the environment in India. Climate Change persists as a major threat to marine ecosystems, and adding the litter spread on the beaches is disturbing.

Chandigarh International Airport: key facts

The airport is a customs airport serving the Chandigarh Union Territory and the adjoining cities of Mohali, Punjab, and Panchkula, Haryana, respectively. The airport’s runway is situated in the union territory of Chandigarh, while the terminal is located on the south side of the runway in the Jhiurheri village, Mohali. The airport serves six domestic airlines and connects Chandigarh to 17 domestic destinations and 2 international destinations. By Airports Council International, it was also awarded as the ‘Best Airport by Hygiene Mesures” in Asia-Pacific in 2021. Chandigarh Airport processed all its civil and commercial operations from the civil enclave of the Indian Air Force Station.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was a charismatic Indian revolutionary who was born on September 27, 1907. He was hanged to death by the British colonizers at the age of 23 years. Bhagat Singh was involved in two high-profile plots against British authorities in India that helped impel the Indian Independence movement.

