Char Dham project: BRO achieves major breakthrough in construction of Chamba tunnel

The Border Roads Organisation achieved a significant breakthrough recently by digging up a 440m long tunnel below Chamba town. The development provides a major boost to the Char Dham road project in Uttarakhand.

The BRO managed to link up the north and south portals of the tunnel, which is a major step forward. The 6 km road and 440 metre tunnel is being constructed at a cost of Rs 88 crore. The tunnel is expected to be completed by October 2020.

Elaborating on the same, Lt General Harpal Singh said that the tunnel is being constructed using Austrian technology. He revealed that the total budget of the Char Dham project is Rs 12000 crore.

What is Char Dham Project?

Char Dham road project aims to connect the char dhams, the four pilgrimage places that are highly revered by the Hindus- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

Key Highlights

• The Border Roads Organisation has achieved a major breakthrough by linking the north and south portals of the tunnel below the densely populated Chamba town on Rishikesh-Dharasu road (NH-94).

• BRO had started work on the north portal in of the tunnel in January 2019 but the work on the south portal started only after October 2019 after resolving issues concerning land compensation and safety of houses above the tunnel with active support from the state government.

• The loss of time on the commencing of work on the south portal was compensated by day/ night working shifts along with the use of modern technology and machines, sourced from Bharat Construction in Dehradun.

• The 6 km road and 440 metre tunnel is being constructed at a cost of Rs 88 crore by using the latest Austrian technology.

• The tunnel is expected to be opened for traffic by October 2020, three months before its scheduled date of completion on January 2021.

Speaking on the project, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the BRO is a key stakeholder in the ''Char Dham'' project and the breakthrough construction of the Chamba tunnel will go a long way in facilitating the speedy movement of traffic.

Happy to announce that our Border Roads Organisation (BRO) team has made a major breakthrough in Chardham Project. They have successfully dug up 440 m long Tunnel below the busy Chamba town on Rishikesh-Dharasu road Highway(NH 94). #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/uUtkylpYft — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 26, 2020

Significance

The Border Roads Organisation achieved perfect linkup of the tunnel’s north and South Portals despite challenges posed by COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing nationwide lockdown.

According to the official statement, the construction of the tunnel was a challenging task in terms of weak geology, land acquisition, continuous water seepage and the dense built-up area above the tunnel increasing the chances of sinking.

Background

The Border Roads Organisation is constructing a 250 km stretch of National Highway connecting the holy shrines of Gangotri and Badrinath under the ‘Char Dham’ project.