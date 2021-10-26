China successfully launches Shijian-21 satellite to test space debris

China successfully launched a new satellite named Shijian-21 on October 23, 2021, to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies. The satellite was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Launched aboard the Long March-3B carrier rocket, satellite Shijian-21 is now successfully situated in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

Though there were no prior announcements, the launch of the Shijian-21 satellite was confirmed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) within an hour of the launch. The Shijian-21 satellite will test and verify space debris mitigation technologies. Except for the Y83 serial number of the satellite, other details such as weight, final orbit, in-depth details on its functions are unknown yet.

The Shijian-21 satellite has been developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. This mission has marked the 39th space launch for China in 2021. The Long March-3B carrier rocket used to launch Shijian-21 is expected to carry out three more launches before January 2022.

About Shijian satellite series of China

The name Shijian translates to ‘practice’ or ‘experiment’ in English. It is a series of satellites that are broadly technology demonstration satellites which means these satellites are used to practice, test, verify new technologies.

The Shijian satellite series of China is a scientific and technology demonstration minisatellite series of CAST (Chinese Academy of Space Technology) which was started in the early 1970s. The first Shijian satellite (Shijian-1) was launched in March 1971.

Past Shijian satellite launches

The Shijian-20 satellite was launched in December 2019. Earlier in 2016, Shijian-17 was launched aboard the first Long March-5 heavy-lift rocket as an experimental satellite for communication and broadcast services. The Shijian-17 satellite also carried out rendezvous and proximity operations in geostationary orbit.

Shijian-13, Shijian-10 satellites were also launched in 2016. Shijian-9A and Shijian 9B were launched in 2012. While Shijian 11-01 was launched in 2009. Shijian-8 (2008), Shijian-7 (2005), Shijian-6A & B (2004), Shijian-6C & D (2006), Shijian-6E & F (2008), Shijian-5 (1999), Shijian-4 (1994), Shijian-3 (cancelled), Shijian-2 (1981), and Shijian-1 (1971).

Space Debris Monitoring and Application Center

In June 2015, China National Space Administration had established its Space Debris Monitoring and Application Center. The Center tracks waste, analyzes hazards, develops prevention and disposal plans, sets up a database, and communicates with other nations and international organizations.

What is space debris?

Space debris also known as space junk refers to the waste generated in space due to human activities such as old satellites or defunct artificial objects, rockets, and natural fragments derived due to collisions, erosions, disintegration.

Tons of existing space junk moving around sometimes gain an average speed upto 10 km per second. These space junk with even a size more than 1 cm or 1 mm or 1 nanometer could damage a spacecraft.