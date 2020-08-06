Japan, India must expand trade, business relations: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal addressed the Digital edition of Make in India, Japan Roadshow 3.0 on August 6 and highlighted the need to expand relations between Japan and India.

In his address, the Union Minister mentioned that the whole world has been looking at a balanced and equitable trade and India will like to work with Japan to balance the Indo-Japan trade.

While talking about the post-pandemic period, Mr. Goyal assured that as India will open up for business, it will be making strong policy decisions to help the investors take advantage of growth opportunities.

Science, technology & innovation collaboration between India & Japan is increasing significantly and both nations are looking to have trusted partners from authentic investors.



It is important for us to expand our trade & business relationship

Mr. Goyal on Japan and India relations:

During his address at the Digital edition of Make in India, Japan Roadshow 3.0 asserted that it is important that India and Japan must expand their trade and business relations and the current partnership will be expanding through proposed India- Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership, which was discussed during the meeting with Japan Minister, Hiroshi San.

As India opens up for business, we are making strong policy decisions to help investors take advantage of growth opportunities.



As India opens up for business, we are making strong policy decisions to help investors take advantage of growth opportunities. I look forward to further increase our cooperation and working together with Japan to meet the global requirements of the future.

He further added that Japan is India’s one of the most trusted trading partners, the fourth largest contributor of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment), and together both the countries can come out successful in all the matters.

Putting forward India’s perspective, Mr. Goyal assured that the government has been looking forward to further increase its cooperation and plans on working together with Japan to meet the global requirements of the future.