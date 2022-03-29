Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed by Lok Sabha: Know its Key Provisions

Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on March 28, 2022. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for the inclusion of the Darlong community in the list of Tripura Scheduled Tribes.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 proposes the "Darlong" community as a sub-tribe of "Kuki" in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tripura. The bill was tabled by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. He said that the Narendra Modi-led central government is committed to the development of tribal areas and the welfare of the tribal community.

The Minister said that the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been introduced to include Darlong community as a sub-tribe of Kuki community in Tripura.

Why has Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2022 been introduced?

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2022 proposes the inclusion of a community - Darlong in Tripura Scheduled Tribes list as in hilly areas the people of the same community are residing as different sub-tribes and are excluded from the list for a long time.

Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2022: Key Provisions

The Tripura state government had requested to include the “Darlong” community as a sub-tribe of “Kuki” in entry 9 in the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the State of Tripura.

Based on this recommendation, it was proposed to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect to Tripura state by amending the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 proposes to amend Part XV-Tripura of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to insert the “Darlong” community as a sub-tribe of “Kuki” after item (iii) Chhalya in entry 9 in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Tripura.

How will this benefit the community?

The addition of the community to the list of Scheduled Tribes of Tripura may entail additional expenditure, as the people belonging to the community will be entitled to the same benefits under the continuing schemes meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes.

The additional expenditure shall be accommodated within the approved budgetary outlay of the Government. The additional expenditure to be incurred on this account has not been estimated yet.

Significance

While tabling the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Tribal Affairs Minister said that the government is committed to the all-around development of tribal areas.

He further informed that there has been a gradual increase in the allocation of funds under Scheduled Tribe Component-STC. While during 2014-15, the allocation was only Rs 16,111 crore, it was increased to Rs 87, 585 crore in 2021-22.

The IT Ministry recently initiated a scheme with an outlay of around Rs 7000 crore to enable broadband and 4G connectivity to all villages under ST component to enable better connectivity in the villages.

The centre is also implementing Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana with the objective of ensuring integrated development of tribal areas under which, several schemes on education, health and tap water are being provided to the people.