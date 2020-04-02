COP26 Climate Change Summit Postponed

The United Nations COP26 summit on Climate Change has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference was set to take place in Glasgow in November 2020. The rescheduled dates of the summit for 2021 has not been announced yet.

The decision to postpone the summit was taken by the COP Bureau of UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change), with the United Kingdom and its Italian Partners.

Some 30,000 people including 200 world leaders were due to attend the 10-day conference for the crucial talk to halt the rising global temperature.

Statement by COP26 President Alok Sharma (-Designate and secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy )

In his statement regarding the rescheduling of COP26, Alok Sharma spoke about the current global challenge that the world is facing. He stated that in this fight against COVID-19, the countries are rightly focusing their efforts on saving lives. He further talked about the need to tackle the climate crisis and said that he looked forward to agreeing to a new date for the conference.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa

The UN Climate Change Executive Secretary termed COVID-19 as a threat that humanity is facing today but also stated that we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat.

Minister Carolina Schmidt, COP25 President

The president of COP25 termed the postponement of the climate summit a needed measure to protect delegates and observers.

COP (Conference of Parties)

COP is a supreme-decision making body of the United Nations Climate Change Convention. One of the key tasks of COP is to review the emission inventories and national communications that are submitted by the parties. The COP meets every year unless the parties involved in the convention decides otherwise.

COP24 in 2018 focused on climate-friendly modern solutions like electromobility for sustainable urban development while also discussed the major requirement of a major shift in society in the world economy.

COP25 in 2019 which was held in Madrid ended on a rather disappointing note. In one of the longest climate talks, there were no concrete plans regarding the growing climatic urgency.