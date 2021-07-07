COP26: World Leaders Summit to be held in Glasgow on November 1-2

The World Leaders Summit at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be held in Glasgow on November 1-2, 2021, stated the Conference’s programme released by the UK government on July 7, 2021.

“Beginning with the World Leaders Summit on November 1 and 2, each day will focus on a different theme, from advancing progress on key priorities like clean energy, protecting nature, zero-emission transport, to ensuring the participation of women, girls, young people at the centre of climate action,” read the statement further.

Alok Sharma, President, COP26, said, “The COP26 summit in Glasgow is our best hope of safeguarding the planet for everyone, building a brighter future and keeping the 1.5 degree Celsius target alive.”

Presidency Programme unveiled for COP26: Key Points

• The UK’s Presidency Programme for COP26 unveiled on July 7 showcased a two weeks programme of intensive climate negotiations that will kick off the World Leaders Summit on November 1 in Glasgow with themes around nature, loss and damage, gender, transport and youth.

• The programme will further have cross-cutting themes like innovation, science, and inclusivity, mitigate climate change, adapt to its impacts, and mobilizing public and private finance.

COP26: World Leaders Summit

• The World Leaders Summit at the COP26 to be held in Glasgow on November 1-2, 2021, will see world leaders gathering and putting forward a high-level ambition and action to secure global net-zero and keep 1.5 degrees within reach, along with adapting to protect communities and natural habitats, and mobilizing finance.

What is COP26?

• COP26, Conference of the Parties is the 2021 UN climate change conference and the 26th annual climate summit.

• The United Kingdom, in partnership with Italy, is the President for COP26 that will be held in Glasgow from November 1 to 12, 2021.

• The world leaders will gather to mitigate climate action plans in alignment with the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.