Biological E's Corbevax vaccine recommended for 12-18 year olds

Corbevax Covid-19 Vaccine: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) has recommended granting restricted emergency use approval to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, for use among adolescents aged between 12 to 18 years subject to certain conditions.

The SEC recommended emergency approval of Corbevax for vaccination of children only after reviewing its safety and immunogenicity data from the clinical study conducted on the children and adolescents.

Corbevax is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which will be administered through intramuscular injection in a gap of 28 days just like Covaxin. It has been developed by the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Biological E.

Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, for age group 12 to 18 years subject to certain conditions, official sources said. pic.twitter.com/EeFC6h5Cpg — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

An expert panel on vaccine administration is expected to meet soon to decide on granting emergency approval to Corbevax.

Significance

If Corbevax gets approval from the DGCI, it will become the second vaccine to receive emergency use approval in India for those aged below 18 years after Covaxin.

The approval is likely to speed up the ongoing vaccination drive for children aged between 15 and 18 years of age.

Corbevax vaccine: All you need to know!

• Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19.

• The vaccine triggers an immune response by using fragments of the virus-like the spike protein, instead of using the whole virus.

• The vaccine contains a harmless S-protein antigen technology that binds to the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme-2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell membrane and enables virus entry.

• Once an individual's immune system recognises the S protein, it will produce antibodies as white blood cells to protect against the infection.

Corbevax Price

Corbevax vaccine is expected to cost around Rs 145 excluding taxes. The central government has reportedly already made an advance payment worth Rs 1,500 crore to reserve 30 crore doses of the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine.

Background

India has administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine to over 1.5 crore adolescents between the age group of 15 to 18 years. A total of 5,24,01,155 first doses and 1,63,10,368 second doses have been administered to the age group so far.