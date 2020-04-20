Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions to Ease from today: Know what’s allowed and what isn’t here, Get Complete List Here
Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions to Ease: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from 20th April onwards, certain restrictions announced under COVID-19 lockdown will be eased and more activities will be permitted. Following this the Ministry of Home Affairs released a detailed document confirming the list of activities that are allowed or for which, respective state governments can provide relaxations in the lockdown restrictions. On similar lines, the guidelines also prescribed the activities in which no relaxation is allowed until 3rd May 2020.
What is allowed from 20th April 2020 onwards?
As directed by PM Modi in his 14th April speech, to get the economy moving, certain select activities, industries and sectors are allowed relaxations from lockdown rules starting 20th April 2020. These activities are allowed only in non-hotspot / green zone / ‘Non Containment Areas’ or areas from where no cases of COVID-19 have been found.
- Offices of Government of India, Offices of State Government and UT Administration
- All health services, including AYUSH
- All agriculture and horticulture activities
- All operations of fishing (marines / inland) and aquaculture industry
- Tea, coffee and rubber plantations (with 50% workforce)
- All operations of Animal Husbandry industry
- Financial institutions like banks
- MNREGA works, social sector work and public utilities
- Select commercial and private establishments
- Supply of essential goods
- IT and IT enabled Services, with upto 50% strength
- Industries operating in rural areas
- Kirana stores without any restrictions on time
- Print and Electronic media, including broadcast, DTH and cable services
- Self-employed professionals such as plumbers, electricians, IT repair persons, motor mechanics and carpenters
- Select commercial and private establishments
- Select industries / industrial establishments
- Select construction activities
- Private vehicles for emergency services (medical / veterinary care / procurement of essential goods)
- People travelling to work in exempted category
What is prohibited eve after 20th April 2020 relaxation?
The following activities will remain prohibited and following establishments will remain closed even after 20th April in non-hotspot / green zone / non-containment areas, as they will not be allowed any relaxations under the lockdown rules.
- All public transport including buses, trains and flights (except for security / essential services purpose)
- All taxis, auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, cab aggregator services
- All public places including cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, shopping centres, gymnasiums, sports facilities, entertainment parks, swimming pools, theatres, bars, assembly halls,
- All religious places of worship and religious congregations
- All social, political, cultural, entrainment, academic, religious and sports functions
- All metro trains / transportation
- All educational institutions, schools, coaching classes and training institutes
- All industrial and commercial activities except those allowed
- Hospitality services, except for those allowed under MHA guidelines
- Delivery of non-essential services by online / e-commerce companies
- Inter-district or inter-state transport of people, except for medical emergencies