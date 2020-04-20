Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions to Ease from today: Know what’s allowed and what isn’t here, Get Complete List Here

Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions to Ease: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from 20th April onwards, certain restrictions announced under COVID-19 lockdown will be eased and more activities will be permitted. Following this the Ministry of Home Affairs released a detailed document confirming the list of activities that are allowed or for which, respective state governments can provide relaxations in the lockdown restrictions. On similar lines, the guidelines also prescribed the activities in which no relaxation is allowed until 3rd May 2020.

What is allowed from 20th April 2020 onwards?

As directed by PM Modi in his 14th April speech, to get the economy moving, certain select activities, industries and sectors are allowed relaxations from lockdown rules starting 20th April 2020. These activities are allowed only in non-hotspot / green zone / ‘Non Containment Areas’ or areas from where no cases of COVID-19 have been found.

Offices of Government of India, Offices of State Government and UT Administration

All health services, including AYUSH

All agriculture and horticulture activities

All operations of fishing (marines / inland) and aquaculture industry

Tea, coffee and rubber plantations (with 50% workforce)

All operations of Animal Husbandry industry

Financial institutions like banks

MNREGA works, social sector work and public utilities

Select commercial and private establishments

Supply of essential goods

IT and IT enabled Services, with upto 50% strength

Industries operating in rural areas

Kirana stores without any restrictions on time

Print and Electronic media, including broadcast, DTH and cable services

Self-employed professionals such as plumbers, electricians, IT repair persons, motor mechanics and carpenters

Select industries / industrial establishments

Select construction activities

Private vehicles for emergency services (medical / veterinary care / procurement of essential goods)

People travelling to work in exempted category

What is prohibited eve after 20th April 2020 relaxation?

The following activities will remain prohibited and following establishments will remain closed even after 20th April in non-hotspot / green zone / non-containment areas, as they will not be allowed any relaxations under the lockdown rules.