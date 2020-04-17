Coronavirus Transmission: Can you get COVID-19 infection from your food?

Coronavirus Transmission through Food: The spread of novel Coronavirus has transformed the world deeply; causing damage to humans, physically, mentally and financially. With total 72 families put under quarantine in Delhi's Malviya Nagar after a Pizza Delivery boy tested positive for Coronavirus on April 14, the question that is now bothering everyone is can the COVID-19 infection spread through food. The incident has raised concerns among the people whether they can catch the Coronavirus disease from their food.

Food can easily be infected if the person coughs or sneezes around as the COVID-19 virus spreads through droplets. However, As of now, there is no substantial proof or no specific studies that demonstrate effect of virus on food.

The Coronavirus hovers over the surface of food, especially when the food is brought from a place visited by many people. However, there are some factors that prevent transmission of virus from food such as handwashing, washing of fruits and vegetables, washing of utensils and others. These measures are now being followed more strictly than before. Besides this, the food is prepared at high temperatures to get a boil, which makes it difficult for the virus to survive on the food surface.

WHO's Guide to Safer Food

As per the World Health Organisation, by following a proper food hygiene and food safety practices, the Coronavirus transmission through food can be prevented easily. The virus appears to be stable at extremely low and freezing temperatures, but for a certain period.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lists five keys to safer food. These five keys are: