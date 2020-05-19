Coronavirus Vaccine by US Moderna becomes first to show Positive Response: Know Results & Side Effects

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine becomes the first in the world to show positive results by generating immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 Virus (COVID-19). The 'mRNA-1273' vaccine has been developed by US-based Biotechnology firm Moderna Inc in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The vaccine turned out to be promising after the first batch of 8 people in United States who received two doses of vaccine began to show positive results. LNP-encapsulated mRNA-1273 vaccine works on the concept of messenger RNA (mRNA). It injects mRNA into the human body to generate immune response against the virus.

What Positive Results were shown by COVID-19 Vaccine?

The people, who were injected with mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine, produced antibodies that were able to stop the reproduction of virus, one of the key requirement for a promising coronavirus treatment. The levels of these neutralising antibodies in volunteers was similar to the levels found in patients who recovered from the Coronavirus.

Clinical Trials of Moderna Vaccine

First Phase The COVID-19 Vaccine has been under Phase-1 of Clinical trials, beginning in March 2020. The trials were conducted on healthy volunteers. The results of the vaccine turn out to be promising enough to produce protective antibodies against the COVID-19. Second Phase Moderna will soon begin the second phase of clinical trials of mRNA-1273 wherein 600 people will be involved. The company has already received the approval of FDA in this regard. Third Phase Third phase of vaccine will be carried out in July on thousands of healthy people.

How was the first phase of trials conducted?

The health professionals gave three doses of vaccine to volunteers - low, medium and high. The positive results witnessed in volunteers is based on low and medium doses.

Are there any side effects of COVID-19 Vaccine?

Yes, there were a few side effects of the Vaccine in following cases:

Low & Medium Doses: The only side effects of Low & Medium Doses of vaccine was witnessed in a patient. The arm where the vaccine was injected had shown redness and soreness.

High Doses: In case of high doses of vaccine, the side effects were seen in three patients who developed fever, muscles pain and headaches.

However, these side effects went away after a day. Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks stated that the trials of High Doses will be eliminated from future studies as the lower doses appear to work well.

When will Moderna Vaccine be ready for Coronavirus treatment?

If all the trials complete successfully, the vaccine could be ready and be available in market for Coronavirus treatment by December 2020 or early 2021, as per Moderna's CMO Zaks.