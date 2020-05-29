Coronavirus Vaccine in India: Six COVID-19 vaccines identified; 30 Groups involved - Check Details

COVID-19 Vaccine: India has now become the ninth most affected country by novel Coronavirus with over 6000 new cases of deadly virus being reported on daily basis for last 10 days. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in India rose to more than 1,65,000 as on May 28. Globally, the tally has gone up to more than 59 lakh cases. These constantly increasing cases of the virus are like a wakeup call for governments worldwide to come up with a potential Coronavirus Treatment soon, be it a vaccine or a medicinal drug.

In India, 30 groups are currently working on the development of six Coronavirus Vaccines. Besides this, several scientists and pharmaceutical companies are re-working on 10 potential drugs which can be used as treatment for the COVID-19. Among these 30 groups, one is working on flu backbone vaccine, whose pre-clinical trials will be completed by October 2020 and another group has developed a protein that will be tested by February 2021.

All these vaccines and drugs are under different stages of trials. However, whenever the vaccine will be ready, it will not be available for all at once. Scientists and professionals would require time to develop them in bulk.

Government's efforts for Vaccine Development

Central Government is in the process of formulating guidelines for distribution of vaccines, once available and ready for the use.

With investments being ramped up and a crisis situation calling for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Government has speeded up the regulatory processes for the development of vaccines and is also working on expanding manufacturing capacities and building reliable distribution systems.

Four Categories of Coronavirus Vaccines

Indian scientists and companies are currently working on four categories of Coronavirus vaccines. These are:

- mRNA vaccines

- Attenuated vaccines

- Inactivated vaccines

- Adjuvant vaccines

Some of these vaccines are just in the initial stage of trials, while some are late pre-clinical stage. These pre-clinical studies will be completed by October 2020.

Drugs under trials for Coronavirus Treatment

As per the NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul, who is also the Head of COVID-19 medical management committee, following drugs are under different stages of trials:

- Favipiravir

- Itolizumab

- Phytopharmaceutical (A Plant-Based Drug)

- Microbacterium W

- Convalescent Plasma

- Arbidol

- ACQH

- HCQ - Hydroxychloroquine

- Remdesivir

- BCG Vaccine

Research & Development efforts for Vaccine

India has been involved in three different lines of research and development for Coronavirus Vaccine. These are:

Indigenous efforts Global collaborative measures with Indian firms in a lead role Indian participation in global efforts

Indian Firms involved in Coronavirus Vaccine Development

As per the WHO, Indian firms which are involved in the development of COVID-19 vaccine are Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, and Indian Immunologicals Limited.

When will Coronavirus Vaccine be Available in India?

As per the Principal Scientific Adviser K. VijayRaghavan, the clinical trials of Coronavirus Vaccine are likely to begin in October 2020.