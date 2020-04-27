COVID-19 patient to receive Plasma Therapy recovers

COVID-19 patient who was the first to be administered the Convalescent Plasma Therapy has recovered and was discharged from Delhi’s Max Hospital on April 26.

The patient from Delhi who is 49 years old was diagnosed with novel Coronavirus on April 4. He was admitted to the hospital with moderate symptoms.

After developing pneumonia with respiratory failure, his family requested the hospital for the administration of Plasma therapy on the compassionate ground. It was a first of its kind treatment modality that was used against COVID-19 in India.

Treatment of COVID-19 patient with Plasma Therapy:

After being admitted to the hospital, the patient’s condition deteriorated and he soon required external oxygen to maintain saturation. He soon developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure and was required to put on a ventilator on April 8.

The family arranged a donor for extracting plasma. The donor has recovered from the infection of COVID-19 three weeks before the donation. She was again tested COVID-19 negative at the time of the donation and was also ruled out infections like Hep C, Hep B, and HIV.

On April 14, the patient was administered Fresh Plasma as a treatment modality as a side-line to standard treatment protocols.

As per the doctors, the single donor can donate 400 ml of plasma which can save two lives. 200 ml of plasma is sufficient to treat one person.

Improvement after Plasma Therapy:

After the treatment, the patient showed progressive treatment and he was off the ventilator and continued treatment supplementary oxygen on April 18, just four days after the treatment.

The patient started taking an oral feed-in 24-hours after being taken off the ventilator and was shifted to the room after testing negative twice within 24 hours for COVID-19.

The hospital appreciated the efforts of a team of doctors, blood banks, and frontline healthcare workers. He was discharged on April 26 and will be home for another two weeks as per the government guidelines.

Does Plasma Therapy work for COVID-19 treatment?

Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare and Senior Director of Institute of Internal Science, Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja stated that though the therapy worked well in this case, it is also important to understand that plasma therapy is no magic bullet and the 100 percent of the recovery cannot be attributed to Plasma Therapy. There are multiple other factors and it can be said that Plasma Therapy had worked as a catalyst in speeding up the recovery of the patient.

The chairperson of Max healthcare also commented that therapy like this carries a good potential to help COVID-19 patients. With recent modifications in government regulations, it has become more accessible for hospitals in various states. The positive support from individuals who have recovered from the virus is required to become a donor.

What is Plasma Therapy?

Plasma Therapy is the one under which the infected person is provided with already developed antibodies to fight a virus.

In the therapy, the patients are infused with anti-body rich blood plasma of those people who have recovered from the infection.

The recovered patient has already developed antibodies that stay in the blood to fight the virus. If these antibodies are infused into another person who is infected with the same virus, the antibodies are conditioned to attack it. However, the antibodies stay for a short period of time in another person’s blood.