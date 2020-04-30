COVID-19 recovery rate improves to over 25 per cent in India Govt

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has now been reported to be over 25 per cent from 13.06 per cent in India in the past 14 days.

Joint Secretary, Luv Agarwal from Health Ministry stated on April 30 and stated that 1,718 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours which makes the total number of positive cases to be 33,050 in India.

As per the Health Ministry, the current doubling rate of COVID-19 has improved to 11 days which was 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed.

The ministry also added that 8,324 COVID-19 patients which make 25.19 per cent of the total cases have been recovered so far.

Case Fatality in India due to COVID-19:

• As per the Health Ministry, the case fatality due to COVID-19 has been recorded at 3.2 per cent.

• Joint Secretary from Health Ministry added that current case fatality is 3.2 per cent in which 36 per cent are females and 65 per cent of it is males.

• Dividing it on the basis of age, 14 per cent of case fatality was observed below 45 years, 34.8 per cent have between 45-60 years and 51.2 per cent of case fatality has been seen above 60 years.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases state-wise:

• The Health Secretary mentioned that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was found to be between 11-20 days in UP, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Rajasthan, Orissa, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

• In states such as Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Ladakh, and Kerala have seen the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases between 20-40 days.