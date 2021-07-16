PM Modi asks CMs of 6 states with high positivity rate to focus on 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' approach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16, 2021, interacted with the Chief Ministers of six states to discuss the COVID-19 situation. The six states are- Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

The interaction has come after the Union Health Ministry had raised the issue of violation of COVID-19 norms in various parts of the country, particularly the hill stations, and directed the State Governments to focus on public health measures to combat the deadly pandemic.

Earlier on July 13, 2021, Prime Minister took stock of the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern States.

Acknowledging that India is still in the grip of the second wave, a detailed analysis of the pandemic situation of the northeastern states was done in the meeting.

Bengaluru | Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa takes part in PM Modi's meeting with six states on the COVID19 related situation



80% of new cases from these six states: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi in his meeting with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra said that we are at a point where there are talks about a possible 3rd wave of the pandemic.

In the last few days, 80% of new COVID-19 cases have been reported from these 6 states.

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala on #COVID19 situation



Focus on the 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' approach:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with the Chief Ministers of six states emphasized that the states reporting the high number of COVID-19 cases need to take proactive measures in order to stop the possibility of a 3rd wave of COVID-19. He added that we need to move ahead with a focus on the 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' approach.

The states reporting high new cases need to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave of COVID19.

Rs. 23,000 crore emergency response package to combat pandemic:

Prime Minister Modi while talking to the CMs of 6 states with high positivity rates stated that the Central Government has announced Rs. 23,000 emergency response package to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The funds from this package must be used by the State Governments to strengthen the health infrastructure as the infrastructural gaps need to be filled. There is also a need to focus on the rural areas.

What will be the reasons behind 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic?

The Director of AIIMS, Randeep Guleria has stated that the emergence of more transmissible COVID-19 variants that are capable of escaping the immunity shield, waning immunity, and lockdown relaxations can be the likely cause of 3rd wave in India.

It can only be mitigated by following the COVID-appropriate behaviour such as using masks, maintaining social distancing, and taking vaccines.

WHO warns against new variants of COVID-19:

The expert committee of the World Health Organisation has also warned that the new concerning variants of Coronavirus are expected to spread around the world, which will make it even harder to stop the pandemic.

In a statement, the emergency committee had stated that the pandemic is not finished yet. There is a strong likelihood for the emergence and the global spread of new and dangerous variants of concern that can be even more challenging to control.