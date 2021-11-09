COVID-19 Vaccine: Government places order for one crore doses of Zydus Cadila’s needle-free covid vaccine

ZyCoV-D, the three-dose COVID vaccine of Zydus Cadila, is set to be included in the national anti-Coronavirus inoculation programme in November 2021 with the Central Government placing a purchase order with the Ahmedabad-based firm for once crore doses.

Reportedly, the Union Health Ministry has given the go-ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the introduction of the indigenously developed world’s first DNA based COVID-19 vaccine. In all probability, the vaccine will be given to the adults initially under India’s vaccination programme. The company officials have conveyed to the Health Ministry that Zydus Cadila is in a position to provide one crore doses of ZyCoV-D per month.

ZyCoV-D: Zydus Cadila’s vaccine in India • The three-dose COVID vaccine of Zydus Cadila, ZyCoV-D, is the first vaccine that has been cleared by the drug regulator of India for the vaccination of those aged 12 years or above. It received the emergency use authorization on August 20, 2021. • A comprehensive programme for paediatric immunization which includes developing a priority list of comorbidities is being worked out by the NTGAI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) for the launch of COVAXIN and ZyCoV-D. What will be the price? The Government of India has placed the order for the supply of one crore of doses of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine, each costing Rs. 358 excluding taxes at the earliest. The price also includes the cost of a disposable painless jet applicator which has to be used for administering each dose.

Administering Zydus Cadila’s Vaccine

• Zydus Cadila’s vaccine will be initially given to adults because of the limited production capacity.

• For administering the adults, the vaccinators and frontline workers will be provided with brief training for using the needle-free pharma jet application in actual field settings.

• The three doses of Zydus Cadila’s vaccine are to be administered 28 days apart, with each dose comprising a shot in both arms.

Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN for 2-18 years age group

As per the official sources, the emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN in the 2 to 18 years age group is under expert opinion and evaluation.

The Subject Expert Committee on October 12, 2021, had recommended granting the emergency use authorization to COVAXIN for children as well as the adolescents in the 2 to 18 years age group.