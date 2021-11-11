COVID vaccine certificate India: List of countries that recognize India’s Vaccination Certificate
Check the list of countries that have agreed to the mutual recognition of COVID-19 Vaccination certificates with India.
The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on November 9, 2021, that 96 countries have agreed to the mutual recognition of COVID-19 Vaccination certificates with India.
In an official statement, the Union Health Minister said the government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that the beneficiaries of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination programme are accepted as well as recognized, thereby easing the travel for business, education and tourism purposes.
The Health Minister stated that at present, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of the vaccination certificates and also those who recognize the Indian Vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved COVID vaccines.
As a part of the deal, people travelling from these countries to India are also provided certain relaxations as enunciated in the guidelines released by the Health Ministry of India on the international arrivals issued on October 20, 2021.
The Health Ministry also informed that for those who wish to travel abroad, the international travel vaccination certificate can also be downloaded easily from the CoWIN portal.
List of countries to recognize COVID Vaccination certificate of India
|
S.No
|
Countries that have recognized India’s Vaccination Certificate
|
1.
|
Canada
|
2
|
The United States
|
3.
|
The United Kingdom
|
4.
|
France
|
5.
|
Germany
|
6.
|
Belgium
|
7.
|
Ireland
|
8.
|
Netherlands
|
9.
|
Spain
|
10.
|
Bangladesh
|
11.
|
Mali
|
12.
|
Ghana
|
13.
|
Sierra Leone
|
14.
|
Angola
|
15.
|
Nigeria
|
16.
|
Benin
|
17.
|
Chad
|
18.
|
Hungary
|
19.
|
Serbia
|
20.
|
Poland
|
21.
|
Slovak Republic
|
22.
|
Slovenia
|
23.
|
Croatia
|
24.
|
Bulgaria
|
25.
|
Turkey
|
26.
|
Greece
|
27.
|
Finland
|
28.
|
Estonia
|
29.
|
Romania
|
30.
|
Moldova
|
31.
|
Albania
|
32.
|
Czech Republic
|
33.
|
Switzerland
|
34.
|
Liechtenstein
|
35.
|
Sweden
|
36.
|
Austria
|
37.
|
Montenegro
|
38.
|
Iceland
|
39.
|
Eswatini
|
40.
|
Rwanda
|
41.
|
Zimbabwe
|
42.
|
Uganda
|
43.
|
Malawi
|
44.
|
Botswana
|
45.
|
Namibia
|
46.
|
Kyrgyz Republic
|
47.
|
Belarus
|
48.
|
Armenia
|
49.
|
Ukraine
|
50.
|
Azerbaijan
|
51.
|
Kazakhstan
|
52.
|
Russia
|
53.
|
Georgia
|
54.
|
Andorra
|
55.
|
Kuwait
|
56.
|
Oman
|
57.
|
The UAE
|
58.
|
Bahrain
|
59.
|
Qatar
|
60.
|
Maldives
|
61.
|
Comoros
|
62.
|
Sri Lanka
|
63.
|
Mauritius
|
64.
|
Peru
|
65.
|
Jamaica
|
66.
|
The Bahamas
|
67.
|
Brazil
|
68.
|
Antigua & Barbuda
|
69.
|
Mexico
|
70.
|
Panama
|
71.
|
Costa Rica
|
72.
|
Nicaragua
|
73.
|
Argentina
|
74.
|
Uruguay
|
75.
|
Paraguay
|
76.
|
Columbia
|
77.
|
Trinidad & Tobago
|
78.
|
Commonwealth of Dominica
|
79.
|
Guatemala
|
80.
|
El Salvador
|
81.
|
Honduras
|
82.
|
Dominican Republic
|
83.
|
Haiti
|
84.
|
Nepal
|
85.
|
Iran
|
86.
|
Lebanon
|
87.
|
State of Palestine
|
88.
|
Syria
|
89.
|
South Sudan
|
90.
|
Tunisia
|
91.
|
Sudan
|
92.
|
Egypt
|
93.
|
Australia
|
94.
|
Philippines
|
95.
|
Mongolia
|
96.
|
Guyana
India crosses milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 doses
The Union Health Minister while talking about the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates also said that the government’s commitment to accelerate the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination across the country also resulted in crossing the 100 crore milestone in the administration of COVID Vaccine doses on October 21, 2021.
The cumulative COVID Vaccine doses that are administered in the country so far under the world’s largest vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crores.