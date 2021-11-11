Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

COVID vaccine certificate India: List of countries that recognize India’s Vaccination Certificate

Check the list of countries that have agreed to the mutual recognition of COVID-19 Vaccination certificates with India.

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 12:41 IST
India's COVID vaccine certificate recognised
India's COVID vaccine certificate recognised

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on November 9, 2021, that 96 countries have agreed to the mutual recognition of COVID-19 Vaccination certificates with India.

In an official statement, the Union Health Minister said the government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that the beneficiaries of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination programme are accepted as well as recognized, thereby easing the travel for business, education and tourism purposes.

The Health Minister stated that at present, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of the vaccination certificates and also those who recognize the Indian Vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved COVID vaccines.

As a part of the deal, people travelling from these countries to India are also provided certain relaxations as enunciated in the guidelines released by the Health Ministry of India on the international arrivals issued on October 20, 2021.

The Health Ministry also informed that for those who wish to travel abroad, the international travel vaccination certificate can also be downloaded easily from the CoWIN portal.

List of countries to recognize COVID Vaccination certificate of India

S.No

Countries that have recognized India’s Vaccination Certificate

1.

Canada

2

The United States

3.

The United Kingdom

4.

France

5.

Germany

6.

Belgium

7.

Ireland

8.

Netherlands

9.

Spain

10.

Bangladesh

11.

Mali

12.

Ghana

13.

Sierra Leone

14.

Angola

15.

Nigeria

16.

Benin

17.

Chad

18.

Hungary

19.

Serbia

20.

Poland

21.

Slovak Republic

22.

Slovenia

23.

Croatia

24.

Bulgaria

25.

Turkey

26.

Greece

27.

Finland

28.

Estonia

29.

Romania

30.

Moldova

31.

Albania

32.

Czech Republic

33.

Switzerland

34.

Liechtenstein

35.

Sweden

36.

Austria

37.

Montenegro

38.

Iceland

39.

Eswatini

40.

Rwanda

41.

Zimbabwe

42.

Uganda

43.

Malawi

44.

Botswana

45.

Namibia

46.

Kyrgyz Republic

47.

Belarus

48.

Armenia

49.

Ukraine

50.

Azerbaijan

51.

Kazakhstan

52.

Russia

53.

Georgia

54.

Andorra

55.

Kuwait

56.

Oman

57.

The UAE

58.

Bahrain

59.

Qatar

60.

Maldives

61.

Comoros

62.

Sri Lanka

63.

Mauritius

64.

Peru

65.

Jamaica

66.

The Bahamas

67.

Brazil

68.

Antigua & Barbuda

69.

Mexico

70.

Panama

71.

Costa Rica

72.

Nicaragua

73.

Argentina

74.

Uruguay

75.

Paraguay

76.

Columbia

77.

Trinidad & Tobago

78.

Commonwealth of Dominica

79.

Guatemala

80.

El Salvador

81.

Honduras

82.

Dominican Republic

83.

Haiti

84.

Nepal

85.

Iran

86.

Lebanon

87.

State of Palestine

88.

Syria

89.

South Sudan

90.

Tunisia

91.

Sudan

92.

Egypt

93.

Australia

94.

Philippines

95.

Mongolia

96.

Guyana

India crosses milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 doses

The Union Health Minister while talking about the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates also said that the government’s commitment to accelerate the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination across the country also resulted in crossing the 100 crore milestone in the administration of COVID Vaccine doses on October 21, 2021.

The cumulative COVID Vaccine doses that are administered in the country so far under the world’s largest vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crores.

