COVID vaccine certificate India: List of countries that recognize India’s Vaccination Certificate

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on November 9, 2021, that 96 countries have agreed to the mutual recognition of COVID-19 Vaccination certificates with India.

In an official statement, the Union Health Minister said the government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that the beneficiaries of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination programme are accepted as well as recognized, thereby easing the travel for business, education and tourism purposes.

The Health Minister stated that at present, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of the vaccination certificates and also those who recognize the Indian Vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved COVID vaccines.

As a part of the deal, people travelling from these countries to India are also provided certain relaxations as enunciated in the guidelines released by the Health Ministry of India on the international arrivals issued on October 20, 2021.

The Health Ministry also informed that for those who wish to travel abroad, the international travel vaccination certificate can also be downloaded easily from the CoWIN portal.

List of countries to recognize COVID Vaccination certificate of India

S.No Countries that have recognized India’s Vaccination Certificate 1. Canada 2 The United States 3. The United Kingdom 4. France 5. Germany 6. Belgium 7. Ireland 8. Netherlands 9. Spain 10. Bangladesh 11. Mali 12. Ghana 13. Sierra Leone 14. Angola 15. Nigeria 16. Benin 17. Chad 18. Hungary 19. Serbia 20. Poland 21. Slovak Republic 22. Slovenia 23. Croatia 24. Bulgaria 25. Turkey 26. Greece 27. Finland 28. Estonia 29. Romania 30. Moldova 31. Albania 32. Czech Republic 33. Switzerland 34. Liechtenstein 35. Sweden 36. Austria 37. Montenegro 38. Iceland 39. Eswatini 40. Rwanda 41. Zimbabwe 42. Uganda 43. Malawi 44. Botswana 45. Namibia 46. Kyrgyz Republic 47. Belarus 48. Armenia 49. Ukraine 50. Azerbaijan 51. Kazakhstan 52. Russia 53. Georgia 54. Andorra 55. Kuwait 56. Oman 57. The UAE 58. Bahrain 59. Qatar 60. Maldives 61. Comoros 62. Sri Lanka 63. Mauritius 64. Peru 65. Jamaica 66. The Bahamas 67. Brazil 68. Antigua & Barbuda 69. Mexico 70. Panama 71. Costa Rica 72. Nicaragua 73. Argentina 74. Uruguay 75. Paraguay 76. Columbia 77. Trinidad & Tobago 78. Commonwealth of Dominica 79. Guatemala 80. El Salvador 81. Honduras 82. Dominican Republic 83. Haiti 84. Nepal 85. Iran 86. Lebanon 87. State of Palestine 88. Syria 89. South Sudan 90. Tunisia 91. Sudan 92. Egypt 93. Australia 94. Philippines 95. Mongolia 96. Guyana

India crosses milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 doses

The Union Health Minister while talking about the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates also said that the government’s commitment to accelerate the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination across the country also resulted in crossing the 100 crore milestone in the administration of COVID Vaccine doses on October 21, 2021.

The cumulative COVID Vaccine doses that are administered in the country so far under the world’s largest vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crores.