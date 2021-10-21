India crosses 100 crore COVID-19 Vaccination mark: Top 10 states that administered highest no. of doses

COVID-19 Vaccination: India has achieved the milestone of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on October 21, 2021. The Government of India, to celebrate the achievement, has planned a series of events to celebrate the historic golden vaccination journey of India. Reportedly, as of the afternoon of October 20, around 99.4 crore doses were already administered all over the country.

The only other country to achieve the milestone of administering over a billion vaccine doses is China. It had crossed the mark of 100 crore doses in June 2021. China is also the only other country with a population of more than 100 billion.

In September 2021, to celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday, over 2.5 crores doses were administered in the country in a day. It was the fourth time when India had administered over 1 crore doses in a single day.

Prime Minister Modi, on India achieving the milestone of administering over billion doses tweeted, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccination. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.”

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, also congratulated the people of India on achieving Vaccine Century.

100 crores COVID-19 vaccine milestone: How India is planning to celebrate?

• On the completion of 1 billion vaccine doses, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher as well as an audio-visual film at the Red Fort.

• The landmark achievement of 100 billion doses will see the raising of the largest National Flag, which will weigh around 1,400 kg, at the Red Fort.

• SpiceJet has also announced to unveil a special delivery at the Delhi Airport in order to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone. SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also grace the occasion.

• In order to mark India’s achievement of administering 100 billion vaccine doses, the Central Government has also planned to make announcements over loudspeakers on planes, trains, and ships.

More than 103.5 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs till now. Over 10.85 Cr balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India pic.twitter.com/V4sa2UvXkO — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

10 States that have administered most number of COVID-19 vaccine doses

States Vaccine doses (both) Uttar Pradesh 12.8 crores Maharashtra 9.23 crores West Bengal 6.82 crores Gujarat 6.73 crores Madhya Pradesh 6.67 crores Bihar 6.30 crores Karnataka 6.13 crores Rajasthan 6.07 crores Tamil Nadu 5.34 crores Andhra Pradesh 4.77 crores

Has India defeated COVID-19?

Even though, India administering over 100 crore vaccine doses represents a significant effort on the part of the Central Government, the celebrations around the landmark cannot hide the possible red flag which is the difference between the fully vaccinated individuals and those who have received just one shot.

Reportedly, only an estimated 20% of the country’s population has received both COVID-19 vaccine shots.

With the upcoming festive season, it is still alarming to notice that an estimated 51% have received just one dose so far, which gives an estimated 30 to 50 percent protection against the Coronavirus.

The Government had also said that a sizeable number of eligible beneficiaries have not taken their second dose of COVID-19. However, the government has claimed that it is aware of this problem and has also called on the States and the UTs to focus on administering the second dose in order to close the gap.