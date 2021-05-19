COVID-19 Vaccine: Johnson and Johnson partners with India’s Biological E. to produce vaccine

US Pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson has started working with Biological E Limited a Telangana-based pharma company in India, for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine, read an official statement on May 18, 2021.

The vaccine named, Janssen COVID-19, has been approved in the US, Europe, and other nations including South Africa and Thailand.

The official statement by Johnson and Johnson on working with Biological E Limited read, “We believe Biological E Limited will be an important part of our global COVID019 vaccine supply network, where multiple manufacturing sites are involved in the production of our vaccine across different facilities, different countries and continents, before the vaccine can be distributed.”

The US pharma giant in its statement further informed that the company is working tirelessly day and night to develop and expand its manufacturing capabilities to supply its COVID vaccine worldwide.

The company also expressed its appreciation for the ongoing and extensive partnerships and collaborations with the governments, health authorities, and other companies to curb the pandemic.

Johnson and Johnson in April 2021 had informed of its discussions with the Indian government towards bridging trials in the country for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine named Janssen. In an official statement, the US pharma giant said it is committed to bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the people across world, if authorized by the local health authorities.

India is currently using three authorized vaccines: Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, Serum Institute of India’s COVISHIELD, and Russia’s Sputnik V. Amid the second wave at its peak, the country is on a lookout to ramp up its vaccine production.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19: All you need to know

•Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is a single-dose vaccine. It was approved by the World Health Organization and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use for all above 18 years in February 2021.

•The WHO stated that the Janssen vaccine showed an efficacy of 85.4 per cent against severe COVID infection and 66.9 per cent against moderate to mild infection.

•The vaccine is administered in a single dose and has been found to be effective after 28 days of getting inoculated.

•The WHO has found the J&J Janssen vaccine effective against the Brazil and South Africa variants of COVID-19.