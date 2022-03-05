Covovax: SEC recommends granting emergency use authorization to SII’s COVID vaccine for 12-17 age group

Covovax India: The Subject Expert Committee has recommended granting emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Serum Institute of India’s Coronavirus vaccine Covovax for the age group of 12-17. The Serum Institute of India also submitted the data for phase 3 trials of the Covovax booster dose.

Covovax earlier was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the restricted use in an emergency situation for adults on December 28, 2021. However, the final approval from DCGI for emergency use authorization for Covovax for the age group of 12-17 is still awaited.

Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommends granting emergency use authorisation for SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for 12-17 age group: Official sources pic.twitter.com/1SXTcOgNs6 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

Covovax recommended for emergency use authorization

The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in a meeting on March 4, 2022, recommended emergency use authorization (EUA) to Covovax. The meeting for the COVID-19 related proposals was held on March 2 between 12 noon to 6 PM.

Covavax in India

After receiving the emergency use authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Covovax will become the fourth vaccine that can be administered for the age group of 12-17 years old in the country.

Notably, the Covavax vaccine has still not been included in the country’s vaccination programme so far.

About Covovax

Covavax is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India from the technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing. Covovax was also granted the emergency use listing by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

COVID vaccine status in India

According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on March 4, 2022, India has administered more than 1.78 billion COVID vaccine doses, including 2.48 million doses in the previous 24 hours. According to the Government, as of date, over 20 million precaution doses have been provided to the eligible individuals in the country.