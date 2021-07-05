PM Modi to address CoWIN Global Conclave today at 3 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing his thoughts on CoWIN Global Conclave at 3pm today as India offers CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister has directed officials to create an open-source version of the CoWin platform and offer it to any country that wants it for free to run their own COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Around 50 countries including Canada, Uganda, Mexico, Nigeria and Panama have shown interest in adopting CoWIN digital platform to run their vaccination drives, informed Dr. R S Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA).

Challenge of COVID-19 is an unparalleled one for our entire planet The way to mitigate it is through a spirit of cooperation and collaboration. In that spirit, #CoWINGlobalConclave is a wonderful forum that brings together several nations. Will address the conclave later today. https://t.co/e3zJGaGWfF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2021

CoWIN Global Conclave: Key Highlights

• Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate the virtual CoWIN Global Conclave. Besides the Prime Minister, others expected to speak at the event include Foreign Secretary H V Shringla, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NHA CEO RS Sharma.

• The virtual meet is expected to see participation from health and technology experts from countries across the globe.

• The CoWIN Global Conclave is being held with the aim to share India's experience with regards to universal vaccination to fight COVID-19 through Co-WIN.

• The virtual conclave is a joint initiative of the Union ministries of health and external affairs and the National Health Authority (NHA).

About CoWIN portal

• India had launched the CoWIN portal as the central information technology (IT) system for strategising, implementing, monitoring and evaluating Covid vaccination.

• The portal was launched to enable the citizens to register themselves, locate their nearest vaccination centres and book their slots for COVID-19 vaccination.

• All the beneficiaries can also download their COVID-19 vaccination certificate from the CoWIN portal.

• Recently, many countries have expressed interest in using the platform, as per the NHA.