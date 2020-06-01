Current Affairs in Short: 1 June 2020

Delhi CM seals state borders for one week

• Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on June 1, 2020 that the state’s borders will be sealed for one week. The announcement comes as the centre announced Unlock 1 in non-containment zones.

• The Delhi government has decided to allow all barbershops and salons to open in the national capital except for spas. All markets have also been allowed to open in the city.

• However, Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will be sealed for a week and only those engaged in essential services having passes will be allowed to go through. The Delhi CM announced that going by the centre’s guideline there will also be restrictions on the movement of people between 9 pm and 5 am.

• He also lifted restrictions on the number of people travelling by auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles. He also assured that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi.

Cyclone Nisarga likely to impact Mumbai

• The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the low-pressure area developing over the Arabian sea is likely to intensify and develop into a severe cyclone and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3.

• According to the cyclone warning division of IMD, the depression building in the Arabian Sea will intensify into a deep depression, which is the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation by today evening and intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2.

• The cyclone Nisarga is likely to move nearly northwards initially till morning of June 2 then recurve and move north and northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts during the night of June 3. It is also likely to have an impact on Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai.

Uttarakhand CM in quarantine after cabinet minister tests COVID-19 positive

• Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three state cabinet ministers are under self-quarantine after tourism minister, Satpal Maharaj tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

• Satpal Maharaj tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife and 21 other people including his family members, staff and following staying in the same household.

• The tourism minister had attended a meeting of the State Cabinet on May 29, 2020. Other ministers and officials who attended the meeting, however, do not need to isolate themselves.

US President Donald Trump postpones G7 summit

• US President Donald Trump has postponed the G7 summit till September 2020. Along with this, the US President expressed his desire to expand the Group to G10 or G11 including countries such as India, Russia, Australia and South Korea.

• The Group of Seven nations include the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan. Trump has been suggesting over the weeks that there is no greater example of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic than holding the G7 summit in-person in America by June end.

• The G7 Summit may now happen before the annual UN General Assembly session scheduled for September.

DRDO develops ‘Ultra Swachh’ to disinfect PPEs, electronics items, fabrics

• The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed a disinfection unit called ‘Ultra Swachh’ to disinfect a wide range of materials including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), electronics items, fabrics and others.

• The technology has been developed by a Delhi-based laboratory of DRDO, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences along with industry partner Gel Craft Health care Private Ltd. The ‘ultra swachh’ uses an advanced oxidative process comprising of multiple barrier disruption approach using Ozonated Space Technology for disinfection.

• It is double-layered with specialized Ozone sealant technology assuring trapping of Ozone for the necessary disinfection cycle.