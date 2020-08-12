Current Affairs in Short: 12 August 2020

PM Modi to launch platform for Transparent Taxation 'Honoring the Honest'

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the platform for Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest through video conference on August 13, 2020.

• The Central Board of Direct Taxes, CBDT had carried out several major tax reforms in direct taxes in recent years.

• The Corporate Tax rates were reduced from 30 percent to 22 percent last year and for new manufacturing units, the rates were reduced to 15 percent. The board had also abolished the Dividend distribution Tax.

• The main aim behind the tax reforms is a reduction in tax rates and simplification of direct tax laws.

MSME Minister unveils Microwave device 'Atulya' to disintegrate COVID virus

• The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari has unveiled a microwave device called ‘ Atulya’, which can disinfect any premises in just 30 seconds.

• The device can be used to disinfect any premises up to five metres area, besides surface areas including home and office furniture, beds, new boxes and even the contents of the boxes. The device has been fully manufactured in India under the aegis of the MSME.

• The device is capable of disintegrating the COVID-19 virus with the help of differential heating in the range of 56 to 60 degrees Celsius temperatures.

Education Minister launches Minimum Standards of Architectural Education Regulations, 2020

• Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank virtually launched the Minimum Standards of Architectural Education Regulations, 2020 in New Delhi on August 11, 2020.

• During the launch, the Minister highlighted about unique architectural beauty of India, its monuments and temples. He highlighted how the architecture of India is rooted in its history, culture and religion.

• He further added that the Council of Architecture should draw inspiration from the present and past treasures of Architecture and bring a paradigm shift in the field of Architecture to make India a world leader again.

Israel shares high-end equipment with AIIMS to combat COVID-19

• Israeli Ambassador to India Dr. Ron Malka formally handed over AI-based high-end equipment and technology solutions to AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on August 11, 2020.

• The high-end equipment includes a 12-hour disinfection product called CPD, which stays active on surfaces to protect them against new attacks of contamination, a non-invasive remote patient monitoring system that serves as a preliminary screening tool of respiratory indicators of suspected COVID-19 patients and recovering patients.

• The equipment also includes an AI-based software for Ultrasound use, designed especially for fighting COVID-19.

India had earlier helped Israel with medicines and safety gear. Israel has now sent the equipment including robotic teleconsultation and telemonitoring equipment.

Medals for excellence in Investigation awarded to 121 police personnel, including 21 women officers

• The Union Home Minister’s Medals for Excellence in Investigation for 2020 have been awarded to 121 Police personnel.

• The medal was set up in 2018 with the aim to encourage high standards of crime investigation and to recognize the excellence of investigating officers.

• Among those who received the awards, 15 police personnel belong to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 10 are from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, eight from Uttar Pradesh Police and seven each from Kerala and West Bengal Police.

• The award-winning personnel also include twenty-one women police officers.