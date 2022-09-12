Current Affairs in Short: 12 September 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan from September 15, 2022 where he will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan from September 15, 2022.
- Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He will be visiting the country at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan.
- During SCO Summit 2022, the leaders are expected to review the organization’s activities over the past few decades and discuss the state and the prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.
Ministry of Steel invites applications for National Metallurgist Award 2022
- The Ministry of Steel has invited applications for the National Metallurgist Award 2022 from September 12, 2022.
- The application for the National Metallurgist Award 2022 will be received for five categories through online mode by October 11, 2022.
- As per the Ministry, the award aims to recognize the outstanding contribution to metallurgists working in the Iron and steel sector.
- It covers the fields of manufacturing, research, design, waste management, and education and their specific contribution to achieving the objectives of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.
Ministry of Jal Shakti announced winners of Water Heroes: Share your stories contest
- The Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced the winners of the ‘Water Heroes: Share Your Stories Contest’ for the month of August 2022.
- Six persons were named as the winners and they are to receive a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 and a certificate.
- The contest is held mainly at the MyGov portal with the objective of promoting the value of water, in general, and supporting water conservation efforts country-wide.
- The third edition of the contest was launched on December 1, 2021, and will end on November 30, 2022.
India announces squad for T20 World Cup
- The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20Is series against Australia and South Africa at home.
- Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have made their return to the squad for the World Cup and for Australia and South Africa series.
- Pacers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar have been included in the squad for T20 World Cup as the standby players and also feature in squads for the two home series.
