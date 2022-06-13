Current Affairs in Short: 13 June 2022
Lord Buddha’s Holy Relics from India arrives in Mongolia
- Buddhist devotees and the people in the Mongolian Capital gave a rousing welcome to an Indian delegation as they arrived with the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha.
- The Indian delegation was led by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju. The four holy relics known as Kapilvastu Relics were brought in two special bulletproof caskets on board an Indian Air Force Aircraft.
- The Holy Relics were under the care of the National Museum in Delhi and during the 11-day visit to Mongolia, the relics will be accorded the status of a ‘state guest’.
- The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha which are returning to Mongolia after 29 years, are considered one of the most sacred relics of Buddhism.
India to have its first hypersonic missile in five-six years
- India-Russia defence Joint Venture BrahMos Aerospace is capable of making hypersonic missiles and will be able to have its first such missile in five to six years.
- The statement was made by Atul Rane, CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace while speaking at an event over the commencement of ‘Silver Jubilee Celebration’ to mark the journey of India’s most successful military partnership programmes.
- Starting on June 12 to mark the 21 glorious years of the maiden supersonic launch of unbeatable BrahMos, the ‘Silver Jubilee Year’ celebrations will culminate on February 12, 2023.
- BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile has been successfully operationlised in all the three services of the Indian Armed Forces.
Telangana Chief Minister to launch National Party in June 2022
- The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch a national party in June 2022.
- The move has come as a longer stride to gather opposition leaders just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.
- The name of the new political party by the Telangana Chief Minister is expected to be ‘Bharatiya Rastra Samiti’. Recently, KCR had also met other opposition leader.
- In May 2022, KCR had held a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and had discussed the current issues. He also met the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal to visit Mohalla Clinic in the National Capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel to UAE
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the last week of June 2022.
- The itinerary of PM Modi’s visit to UAE has been finalized and the visit could be part of his visit to Germany, where he will take part in the G7 Summit.
- The G7 Summit is due to take place from June 26 to 28 this year at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps.
- The visit to UAE is expected to help reaffirm India’s ties with the Gulf, particularly the UAE, amid the strong reactions from the region to the negative remarks by then BJP spokesperson about the Prophet.
