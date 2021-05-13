Current Affairs in Short: 13 May 2021

Delhi has surplus oxygen, will give to states that need it: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

•Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed on May 13, 2021 that the national capital now has a surplus of oxygen and can now give to other states that need it.

•This comes nearly two weeks after the Delhi High Court pulled up the centre for not giving enough oxygen required by COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

•Delhi was gasping for oxygen earlier but now the situation has started improving. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi said that Delhi now requires about 582 metric tonnes of oxygen a day and the surplus will be given to other states that need it.

•Earlier, hospitals in Delhi were repeatedly raising SOS due to oxygen shortage.

PM Modi to release 8th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN tomorrow

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi ⁬is scheduled to release the 8th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme through video conferencing on May 14, 2021.

•Under the 8th instalment, over Rs 19,000 crores will be transferred to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families.

•On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion."

•Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, which is payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each.

•The amount will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Ramesh Powar's name recommended for India women's coach post

•The Cricket Advisory Committee led by Madan Lal has recommended Ramesh Powar's name to once again take over the post of Indian women's cricket team's coach. He will replace WV Raman.

•The CAC confirmed the development by stating Powar has been recommended and the full details on the tenure will be informed soon.

•The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited application for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years on April 13.

•In total, 35 applications had come in for the position and the final list consisted of four men and four women.

90% people developed antibody after Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in Bangladesh

•Over 90 percent of the people, who were vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in Bangladesh have reportedly developed antibodies.

•A research conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Bangladesh revealed that 92 percent of people developed antibodies one month after taking the vaccine.

•The percentage of antibodies was found to be 97 two months after the first dose.

Chhattisgarh reports 15 cases of black fungus infection

•Chhattisgarh has reported around 15 cases of the black fungus infection amid the second wave of COVID-19.

•All the infected patients are currently being treated at All India Institute of Medical Sciences-AIIMS Raipur.

•The State Government has started its efforts to control this disease. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has directed the Health Department to ensure availability of medicines needed for the treatment of the fungus infection in various districts.

Lion tests COVID-19 positive in Nahargarh Biological Park, Jaipur

•A lion has tested positive for COVID-19 in Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

•The samples of all the canines in the park were sent to IVRI, Bareilly by the Forest Department for testing. The samples of a white tiger, a lioness and a panther will be sent again for testing.

•The Biological Park has already been closed for tourists last month.

•Currently, necessary medicines are being given to other animals to prevent the spread of infection and to increase immunity.