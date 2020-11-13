Current Affairs in Short: 13 November 2020

WHO to set up Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on November 13, 2020 that the World Health Organisation would be setting up a WHO Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India. The Prime Minister shared this while speaking after virtually inaugurating two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Jamnagar and Jaipur on the occasion of the 5th Ayurveda Day on November 13th.

•The two institutions include National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur and the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda in Jamnagar. Prime Minister Modi highlighted during the occasion that Ayurveda is the heritage of India that focuses on the well-being of the whole humanity and stressed the need to bring the Ayurveda knowledge out of home remedies and books and develop it as per modern needs.

•He stated that it is a matter of pride that the World Health Organization (WHO) has selected India to set up its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. The global centre will support in strengthening research on traditional medicines.

Ayurveda Day is observed every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti since 2016.

US President Trump issues order banning Americans from investing in companies supporting Chinese military

•US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on November 12, 2020 to prohibit American investors from investing in Chinese companies supporting China's military. The move is expected to further heat up tensions between the two countries.

•The order aims to protect American investors from unintentionally providing capital to enhance the intelligence services of the Chinese government and the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The order will come into effect on January 11.

•The move aims to caution and prevent individual American investors who can unknowingly provide these Chinese companies with funds through mutual funds or other plans. Many Chinese companies are publicly traded on stock exchanges around the world.

Jeevan Seva app launched for safe, timely travel of COVID-19 patients in Delhi

•The Delhi Government has launched Jeevan Seva app to enable hassle-free, safe and timely travel for the COVID-19 patients to and from hospitals and COVID centres. The app was launched by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 12, 2020.

•The Delhi government has launched the Jeevan Seva app to facilitate Delhi citizens in home isolation. The app will provide the user with access to an electric vehicle that will provide free pick-up and drop services. Each vehicle will be sanitised after each ride. The app has been launched in collaboration with EVERA cab services.

•The electric vehicles will serve as ambulances to transfer non-critical patients to healthcare facilities within Delhi. The patients can download the app through a link sent through SMS and QR code to them.

•The drivers of the e-vehicles will be trained and fully covered with PPE kits and equipped with santizers. The cabin will also be insulated. The drivers will reach the patient once the pick-up location is automatically captured.

•The patient will be informed regarding the pick-up time and can contact the driver through the app only. Dedicated supervisors will be monitoring the situation round the clock with the help of real-time GPS tracking. The entire process is digital and will provide touch-free convenient drive to patients.

Government to provide Rs 4000 to six states affected by cyclone, floods & landslides

•A high-level committee, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the release of additional Central assistance worth over Rs 4,381 crore to six states that were impacted by cyclone, floods, landslides during this year. The funds will be provided from the National Disaster Response Fund.

•The centre has approved Rs 2,707 crore for West Bengal and Rs 128 crore for Odisha for cyclone Amphan and Rs 268 crore have been approved for Maharashtra for cyclone Nisarga.

•Besides this, the government has approved Rs 577 crore for Karnataka, Rs 611 crore for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 87 crore for Sikkim for floods and landslides caused during the South-West monsoon season.

India Post Payment Bank launches doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate

•The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has launched doorstep service to enable submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman.

•The facility to submit the Digital life certificate online through Jeevan Pramaan Portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014 with the aim to provide a convenient and transparent facility to pensioners to submit their Life Certificate.

•The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare roped in India Post Payments Bank to use its wide network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks to make the facility available across country.

•A huge number of pensioners are expected to avail the doorstep service through Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevak, without visiting to bank branch or standing in a queue outside the bank branches.