Current Affairs in Short: 14 May 2021

Centre to provide over 1 crore, 91 lakh vaccine doses to States/ UTs free of cost

•The central government has announced that it will supply over one crore 91 lakh vaccine doses to the States and union territories completely free of cost in the next 15 days.

•The vaccine allocation will include 162.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 29.49 lakh doses of Covaxin. The delivery schedule for the allocation will be shared in advance.

•The centre has also asked the states to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilization of allocated doses and minimum vaccine wastage.

National COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 83.50%

•The Union Health Ministry informed on May 14, 2021 that the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.5 percent.

•Around 2 crore 79 thousand people have recovered till now from COVID-19 infection.

•The Ministry further informed that over 3, 43,000 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

•Around four thousand deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, which takes the total death toll to 2,62,317.

•The nation has also administered over 17, 92, 98, 000 vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries till now.

Paris city council plans to drastically reduce car traffic in central area by 2022

•The Paris City Council is preparing a plan to drastically reduce car traffic in the centre of the French capital by 2022.

•The plan will ban traffic in four central districts, giving priority instead to cyclists, pedestrians and public transport.

According to the council, low-traffic zones will result in a less polluted, more greener, peaceful and safer city.

•Paris added hundreds of kilometres of cycle lanes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

•While residents and businesses would still be allowed to drive in the central area, traffic would be banned.

•The scheme follows the example of other cities such as Madrid, Nantes and Rome that have pedestrianised some areas.

Australia to resume repatriation flights from India

•Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on May 14, 2021 that the temporary suspension on flights from India to Australia will end at May 14 midnight.

•The facilitated commercial flights by the Australian Government will resume as promised, however, with a stricter pre-flight testing regime.

•All Australian citizens wishing to return back home from India will have to mandatorily undergo COVID testing and must have a negative certificate before boarding.

•Further, they will be required to quarantine for two weeks upon reaching Australia.

•There are around 9,000 Australian citizens and permanent residents in India hoping to get home.

Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors or outdoors: US CDC

•The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed on May 12, 2021 that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear their masks indoors and outdoors.

•The CDC guidelines stated that fully vaccinated people can resume their activities without any further restrictions prior to the pandemic except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws and rules.

•Further, it said that people traveling in the US will no longer need to get tested before or after arrival or self-quarantine after travel.

•However, people will still require a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.