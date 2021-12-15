Current Affairs in Short: 15 December 2021

Treaty between India and Poland on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters approved

• The Union Cabinet has approved a treaty between India and Poland on the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

• The approved treaty between the two nations will further enhance the capability and effectiveness of both India and Poland in the investigation and prosecution of crimes, including the crimes that are related to terrorism.

• The treaty aims at enhancing the effectiveness of India and Poland in the investigation and prosecution of crimes, through mutual legal assistance and cooperation in criminal matters.

• The proposed treaty between India and Poland will provide a broad legal framework for the bilateral cooperation with Poland in prosecution and investigation of crime as well as in restraining, tracing and the confiscating of instruments of crime.

Government asks travellers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries to pre-book RT-PCR test

• The Airport Authority of India has announced that all the international travellers who will be coming from ‘at-risk’ countries will be required to compulsorily pre-book the RTPCR test.

• The test of the travellers will be conducted as per the guidelines of the Health Ministry. The arrangement will start from December 20, 2021, at 6 airports of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

• Air Suvidha Portal of the government will be modified to mandatorily pre-book the RT-PCR test, if the passengers are coming from at-risk countries or have visited the at-risk countries in the last 4 days.

• Link to the concerned airport website will also be provided in Air Suvidha Platform and will be displayed to passengers while filing the self-declaration forms.

Nepal Prime Minister Deuba secures second tenure as party president

• The Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba secured a majority for the post of party president for the second consecutive term. He secured the position after the second round of voting in the ongoing General Convention of ruling Nepali Congress.

• The 75-years old Deuba who has become the Prime Minister of Nepal five times was able to secure 2,733 votes. He left his contender, Dr Shekhar Koirala, behind with 1855 votes.

• In the elections in 1991, Sher Bahadur Deuba was elected to the House of Representatives from Dadeldhura. He was again elected from the same constituency in mid-term elections in 1994 and was elected as the Parliamentary party leader of the Nepali Congress.

• Deuba has been the President of the Nepali Congress since 2016 and he first became the Prime Minister of Nepal in 1995.

Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kriti Sinchayee Yojana approved for 2021-26

• The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kriti Sinchayee Yojana approved for 2021-26.

• The decision of implementing the scheme will also bring positive change to lakhs of families. It will benefit about 22 lakh farmers and over Rs. 93,000 crores will be spent.

• Out of Rs. 93,000 crore, Rs. 37,000 crore under the scheme will be central assistance to the states. The Central Funding of 90% of the water component for the two national projects has also been provisioned.

United Kingdom to remove all countries from COVID-19 red travel list

• The United Kingdom will remove all the 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from December 15, 2021, as there is now community transmission Omicron.

• The UK Government had added the Southern African countries to its travel red list in late November 2021. It meant that entry was only allowed to UK citizens or residents who were then required to quarantine in a hotel.

• As per the UK government, since there is now a community transmission of Omicron in the country and the new variant has spread across the world, the travel red list is now very less effective in slowing the spread.

• The 11 nations which will be removed from the UK’s travel red list are Botswana, Angola, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Nigeria, Namibia, Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.