Current Affairs in Short: 15 October 2020

India approves MoU with Australia for collaboration in sustainable groundwater management

• The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi on October 14, 2020, approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Australia on sustainable groundwater management.

• The MoU will promote cooperation in groundwater and surface training, education, and research to accomplish water security for urban, agricultural, environmental, and industrial purposes.

• The Memorandum was signed in October 2019 between Managing Aquifer Recharge and Sustaining Groundwater use through village-level intervention (MARVI) Partners, Australia and Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Water Resources Department, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, India.

AYUSH Ministry launches Jan Andolan Campaign on COVID-19

• The Ministry of AYUSH has launched Jan Andolan Campaign on Coronavirus. The campaign is regarding ‘Public Health Response to COVID-19: Campaign for COVID Appropriate Behaviour’ which was launched by Prime Minister Modi.

• Under the campaign launched by the Ayush Ministry, the practitioners and other Ayush professionals will be acting as catalysts for the dissemination of significant information throughout the country.

• The Jan Andolan campaign by AYUSH Ministry emphasizes on ‘Unlock with precautions’ in the light of services being resumed across the country.

• The 3 messages that have been highlighted across the sector are- follow physical distancing, wear masks, and maintain hand hygiene.

International Day of Rural Women observed on October 15, 2020

• The International Day of Rural Women is being observed all over the world on October 15, 2020.

• The day recognizes the contribution and essential role of rural women, including indigenous women in rural and agricultural development, to eliminate rural poverty and improved food security in their regions.

• Rasha Omar, the Country Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development has underlined the role played by rural women in fighting climate change as well as finding solutions for the impact of climate change.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launches 2nd phase of ‘Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana’

• The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan virtually launched the second phase of ‘Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana’ on October 14, 2020, for the underprivileged Thalassemic patients.

• The Health Minister mentioned the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana introduced by PM Modi for the targeted populace. He added that the beneficiaries of the scheme have expressed gratitude for the valuable support.

• The minister also expressed satisfaction that the scheme has been extended to cover Aplastic Anaemia Patients and added that such cases can be prevented by using the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres Network.

• The minister also informed that blood transfusion facilities have been made available in every district hospital. Some districts also offer the facility in health centres at the sub-district level.

Bangladesh rejects co-financing request of Chinese Corona Vaccine

• Bangladeshi government will not be financing the phase 3 trial of the Coronavirus vaccine which is being developed by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.

• Zahid Maleque, Health Minister of Bangladesh, stated that co-financing was not in the agreement and the Chinese company never asked for the money when they approached the government of Bangladesh.

• The Minister has also informed that Sinovac agreed to bear all the expenses as well as give 1.10 lakh free vaccines to Bangladesh. They also agreed to share the technology with Pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh to make the vaccines.

• Bangladesh Government is currently in talks with at least 5 frontrunners for the vaccines which also includes Astra Zeneca.