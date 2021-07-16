Current Affairs in Short: 16 July 2021

Gujarat HC to become first high court in India to allow public viewing of proceedings

• Gujarat High Court is set to become the first high court in the country to allow public viewing of proceedings through virtual mode. The high court has announced that it will be launching live streaming of court proceedings of all "willing benches" from July 17, 2021.

• The high court had earlier in October 2020 started live streaming of proceedings of the first court, which is headed by the chief justice, on a YouTube channel for public viewing.

• After a successful live streaming experiment, the court decided to implement them for the rest of the willing benches of the court. The live streaming rules were framed and approved by the Full Court on June 20, 2021.

• The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will inaugurate the live streaming of the Gujarat High court proceedings at a virtual function. He will also release “The High Court of Gujarat (Live Streaming of Court Proceedings) Rules, 2021”.

India, Bangladesh reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

• India and Bangladesh have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. This was agreed upon during the meeting of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent, on the sidelines of an international conference on the challenges and opportunities of regional connectivity in Central and South Asia on July 15, 2021.

• The foreign ministers of the two nations discussed a range of issues, including the bilateral and regional connectivity, COVID-19 and the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

• The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the partnership and expand multifaceted cooperation. They also stressed the need to resume activities of various joint mechanisms when the COVID scenario improves in both countries.

Odisha CM disburses Rs 385 cr to 26 lakh registered construction workers

• Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on July 15, 2021 disbursed COVID assistance worth Rs 385 crore to 26 lakh registered construction workers of the state.

• Under the initiative, every registered construction worker from the state will get Rs 1,500 directly in their accounts.

• The state government had similarly provided Rs 1,500 to each construction worker in the state last year during the first wave of COVID-19.

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic to participate in upcoming Tokyo Olympics

• Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will be participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The 34-year-old player took to Twitter to announce that he has booked his flight for Tokyo and will proudly join Team Serbia at the Olympics.

• Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on July 11, 2021, taking his total number of Grand Slam wins to 20, equalling the record of Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer and Spanish player Rafael Nadal.

• Djokovic has claimed three Grand Slam victories this year - the Australian Open, French Open and now the Wimbledon. The top-seeded player will now look to seal his victory in the last Grand Slam of the year- the US Open.

J&K gets first real-time air-monitoring station at Srinagar

• Jammu & Kashmir has got its first real-time air-quality monitoring station with the inauguration of the first-ever Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at J&K Pollution Control Committee headquarters at Rajbagh, Srinagar by Chairman Suresh Chugh on July 14, 2021.

• The Chairman, while terming it as a major achievement, thanked all the officers and the team for putting in their best efforts for the successful installation and commissioning of the Station.

• The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station was put on a trial run for two months before its inauguration.

• It is highly sophisticated equipment that gives real-time air quality data of a particular area especially key parameters such as PM10, PM 2.5, NOX, SOX, Ozone, which determine the air quality of that area.

• The installation of the system has been mandated in all the non-attainment cities across India including Jammu and Srinagar.

Karnataka CM launches Electric Bike Taxi scheme

• Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the Electric Bike Taxi scheme in Bengaluru on July 14, 2021.

• The scheme aims to generate self-employment and serve as a bridge between public transport and daily travellers. It is also eco-friendly and will encourage fuel conservation.

• The Chief Minister further said that the main objective of the scheme is to reduce travel time and inconvenience faced by the public while travelling from their homes to the bus stand, railway station and metro stations.

• The vehicles registered under this scheme will fall under the transport category and will be exempted from permits and tax.